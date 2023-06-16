Colostrum harvesting: The TikTok pregnancy trend that requires caution

Colostrum harvesting has become a popular trend, with TikTok users sharing their experiences. While it can provide numerous benefits for newborn babies, it's important to understand that not everyone should engage in this practice.

In this article, we explore what colostrum is, how it can be harvested, the benefits it offers and the necessary precautions to ensure a healthy pregnancy.

What is colostrum milk?

What is colostrum? (Image via Freepik)

Colostrum is the golden milk produced during and after pregnancy. This thick, yellow substance is rich in nutrients, antibodies and antioxidants, providing essential support to the immune system, microbiome, intestinal wall, and skin.

Its importance is so significant that it is often referred to as the "golden mixture."

What is colostrum harvesting?

Harvesting colostrum involves extracting it from the breasts during pregnancy or shortly after birth. That can be done through gentle hand expression or by using a breast pump.

Experts recommends cupping the breasts with a "C" shape hand position, gently squeezing the areola and nipple to stimulate the flow of colostrum.

Benefits of colostrum harvesting

Benefits of colostrum (Image via Freepik)

Harvested colostrum can be stored in the refrigerator for up to two days and frozen in small batches. Thawed colostrum can be fed to newborn babies in small doses, supporting their development with its rich nutrients.

It's important to note that newborns only require about an ounce of colostrum per day, as their tiny bodies can benefit greatly from even a small amount.

Understanding the risks and safe practices

While harvesting colostrum can offer benefits, it's not without risks. Pregnant mothers should be cautious and consult with their healthcare providers before attempting to extract colostrum. In some cases, expressing colostrum may induce contractions, potentially leading to early or premature birth.

Individuals with a history of premature births or miscarriages should avoid harvesting before reaching 37 or 38 weeks of pregnancy.

Doctors should educate pregnant patients about the risks and benefits of colostrum harvesting, guiding them in making informed decisions that align with their baby's feeding schedule.

Each individual's situation is unique, so developing a routine that supports both the mother and baby is essential for a healthy pregnancy.

Colostrum harvesting can offer significant benefits for newborn babies, particularly in specific circumstances. However, it's crucial to approach this practice with caution and under professional guidance.

By understanding the risks, benefits and safe practices associated with this trend, pregnant individuals can make informed decisions that promote the well-being of both themselves and their babies.

