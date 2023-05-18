Comedian Andy Smart passes away at 63 years old

After a lifetime of laughter and entertainment, comedian Andy Smart died at the age of 63. Smart was known for his quick wit and infectious energy; he brought joy and laughter to countless audiences throughout his career. His unique ability to connect with people and make them laugh will be dearly missed. Today, we take a moment to celebrate his life and reflect on the impact he had on the comedy world.

Andy Smart's Cause of Death: What Happened to Him?

The cause of Andy's death has not been revealed. His daughter, Grace, broke the sad news on her father's Twitter page Wednesday. Grace said:

"Hi this is Grace, Andy’s daughter, I’m very sorry to let you all know that dad passed away unexpectedly last night. He had so many friends and such a great life. Raise a glass for him."

Many friends, family and fans mourned the loss of the comedian after the news broke.

Who was Andy Smart?

Born in South London in 1958, Smart began his career in comedy in the early 1980s, performing at various clubs and venues around the city. He quickly gained a reputation for his sharp observational humor and ability to improvise on the spot, earning him a devoted following among audiences and fellow comedians alike.

Andy Smart performed at various clubs and venues. (image via IG @ twinnieofficial)

Smart performed with Comedy Store Players, a troupe founded by Kit Hollerbach, Dave Cohen, Neil Mullarkey and Mike Myers in 1985. He was one half of the Vicious Boys with Angelo Abela, who together won the 1984 Time Out Street Entertainer Award.

He later appeared on London Weekend Television's Wake Up London and Channel 4's The Tube.

As news of Smart's passing spreads, tributes and condolences have been pouring in from fans and colleagues around the world. Many have shared their favorite memories of the comedian, recalling his infectious laugh, his quick wit, and his ability to turn any situation into a hilarious moment.

While the world may be a little less funny without Andy Smart in it, his legacy will live on through his work and the countless lives he touched throughout his career.

