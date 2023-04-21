Compulsive liar: Why do I lie so much? Is there help?

A compulsive liar is someone who always feels the need to distort the truth and tell lies. People who have this illness frequently say things they know they shouldn't, as they're unable to control themselves. It can help their loved ones leave them and hurt all their connections.

According to a study, those who routinely tell the truth have more grey matter and slightly more white matter in their brains than people who are compulsive liars. Compulsive liars twist the truth in almost every situation.

They frequently tell lies for no apparent motive or gain. They fabricate lies more easily, and it sometimes appears to be a reflex action or habit. It's frequently simpler for compulsive liars to lie and avoid conflict, When they tell lies, they believe other people would find interesting.

How to spot a compulsive liar?

Spotting isn’t always easy and you may often realize the impact after being with a compulsive liar.

It can be challenging to recognize pathological lying or even confabulation. After all, those who engage in it are so used to making up lies that they may not even be conscious of what they're doing. They might even appear to have a wonderful personality. A liar may have the following characteristics:

Lies, even regarding little matters

Propensity to contradict oneself

Shows little to no remorse for how their lies harm other people.

Even if there's evidence, they could become hostile or defensive if questioned.

Pathological liar vs Compulsive liar - Are they the same?

The telltale signs of compulsive lying include avoidance of eye contact, a tendency to get hot under the collar, stumbling over words and rambling. Meanwhile, pathological liars are skilled at being confident while lying and employ this attribute as a defense strategy (e.g., they fix their eyes on you rather than averting it).

Pathological liars are frequently quite cunning and will lie to further their agenda. They care very little or nothing about the people they hurt. Their lies are usually very dramatic, complicated and detailed.

A compulsive liar typically understands right from wrong, but a pathological liar has a false sense of reality they live with. When challenged, they go on the defensive and never acknowledge their lies.

Compulsive liar treatment: Things that can help

Do you frequently find yourself telling lies? If you're a compulsive liar, getting therapy can assist you in stopping this detrimental behavior.

Coming to terms with your compulsive lying is frequently the first step in seeking assistance. By acknowledging a problem, you may address it head-on. Inform close loved ones and friends about your problem so that they can assist you in their efforts to change your behavior.

Once you address that with your close friends and family members, schedule an appointment with a qualified mental health specialist. A proper diagnosis will help you choose the best course of action. Obsessive-compulsive disorder and antisocial personality disorder are common personality disorders among compulsive liars.

A therapist can help you engage in cognitive behavioral therapy, which is a popular therapy for other obsessive behaviors. Keep an eye out for the lies you're telling, and once you do, stop, and reflect. Keep track of when and why you lie so that you can figure out what sets you off.

Your doctor may also discuss pharmacological treatment with you. While there isn't a pill, especially for lying, there are a variety of prescription medications that have been demonstrated to assist in controlling compulsive desires.

Continue with your treatment. It might be difficult to change ingrained habits, but with the right support and a determined mindset, you can transform your life.

Therapy can help you break the habit of lying if you're having trouble stopping or want to stop using it as a coping technique. As therapy is a private experience, not everyone will enter it with the same goals in mind, whether they're to break undesirable behaviors or not.

Although habitual lying can be difficult to treat, it's treatable with time and effort. The use of a licensed psychotherapist is encouraged to treat compulsive and pathological lairs.

