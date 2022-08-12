Connor Murphy's Diet and Workout Routine

Connor Murphy is a bodybuilder and social media influencer. Hailing from Austin, Texas, Murphy rose to fame on YouTube through prank videos. In 2016, he uploaded a video sharing his transformation journey. Since then, he has been looked up to by fitness enthusiasts worldwide.
Murphy has been consistent with fitness-related media on his social profiles, sharing his workout routines and diet. The 27-year-old isn’t shy to show how he got his chiselled physique. Like most bodybuilders, he likes to divide his workouts between various muscle groups split over the course of a week, which seems to work for him.
Connor Murphy’s Training Routine
Connor Murphy divides his workouts over the week as follows:
Monday: Chest
Incline bench press
Flat bench press
Dumbbell flat press
Cable flies
Weighted chest dips
Incline dumbbell flies
Cable crossovers
Tuesday: Shoulders
Standing dumbbell press
Reverse flies
Front raises
Lateral raises
Rear delt flies
Wednesday: Back & biceps
T-bar row
Deadlifts
Lateral pull down
Barbell rows
Seated cable rows
Preacher curls
Standing dumbbell shrugs
Thursday: Legs
Stationary lunges
Barbell squat
Seated leg presses
Bulgarian split squats
Leg extensions
Reverse hamstring curls
Standing calf raises
Friday: Core
Cable crunches
Leg raises
Weighted oblique crunches
Ab rollouts
Decline sit ups
Saturday & Sunday: Rest
Phew, that's intensive. Connor Murphy performs about four sets of each exercise, for about 12 to 15 reps.
Murphy sticks to his routine pretty well, and that’s only one part of how he has built his body. Let’s not forget - diet matters too.
Connor Murphy’s Diet
Connor Murphy follows the traditional bodybuilding pattern of bulking and cutting. When it comes to that, Murphy has his own plans. However, his maintenance meals look something like:
Breakfast: oats, protein powder, berries, eggs
Lunch: pasta, tuna, salad
Snack: yogurt, nuts, berries
Dinner: chicken, vegetables, sweet potato
Post-workout meal: protein shake, cereal
Evening meal: omelette with turkey, vegetables.
Murphy has always been transparent about his training and eating regime on social media. You can always check out his Instagram or YouTube for training and diet-related content.
Takeaway
Connor Murphy is a great inspiration to look up to, especially in this day and age. Access to social media presented him an opportunity to get famous, and he grabbed itwith both hands. Sure, it’s easier said than done to stick to such a precise and intense routine like Murphy’s, but it can give you rewards.
