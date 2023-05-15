Coping with deviated septum: Tips for dealing with the pain and annoyance

If you have a deviated septum, chances are you’re already well aware of it. You know that feeling when you’re congested or have allergies and your nose is so stuffed up that it hurts to breathe.

That can be caused by a deviated septum. Deviated septums aren’t uncommon —but they can be painful, annoying and difficult to treat.

What is a deviated septum?

May cause headache and trouble while breathing Iimage via Pexels/Oleksandr)

A deviated septum is a condition where the nasal septum is crooked, which can cause problems with breathing and smelling. The nasal septum is located in between the nostrils and separates them from each other.

It can be congenital or acquired, which means it can develop after birth due to trauma or infection. This type of deviated septum often causes pain and discomfort in the nose, as well as snoring when sleeping on one's back because of airflow blockage through one side of the nose (called unilateral nasal obstruction).

Congenital means you were born with this defect. This type usually does not cause any symptoms unless there has been trauma during childhood or adulthood that results in scarring around the nose. That may lead to pain when breathing through either nostril.

How do you know if you have a deviated septum?

Stuffy nose and nasal congestion (Image via Pexels/Karolin Grabowska)

A deviated septum is a common nasal problem. It occurs when the nasal cavity is not symmetrical, and one side has shifted away from its normal position. That can cause you to breathe through only one side of the nose, which can lead to difficulty breathing and other symptoms.

Common symptoms include stuffy nose, nasal congestion, sinus pain and difficulty breathing through both nostrils at once (or at all).

Symptoms

Nasal congestion

Nasal obstruction

Nasal pain and pressure, which is often worse when you lie down in bed or when you bend over to tie your shoes.

Sneezing attacks that are more severe than usual.

A runny nose, especially at night when you're trying to sleep.

Treatments for deviated nasal septum

Surgery is one of the options in extreme cases. (Image via Freepik)

Surgery : If you have a deviated septum, your doctor may recommend surgery to correct it. The procedure is usually done under general anesthesia and can be performed in an outpatient setting or as an overnight stay at a hospital.

: If you have a deviated septum, your doctor may recommend surgery to correct it. The procedure is usually done under general anesthesia and can be performed in an outpatient setting or as an overnight stay at a hospital. Nasal splints : These are made of soft plastic and are worn inside the nose to gently straighten the cartilage that's causing breathing problems. They can be worn for several weeks at a time before being replaced with new splints.

: These are made of soft plastic and are worn inside the nose to gently straighten the cartilage that's causing breathing problems. They can be worn for several weeks at a time before being replaced with new splints. Nasal strips: These sticky strips attach to your upper lip and keep it from falling into your airway when you breathe through your nose. That helps reduce snoring and congestion caused by mouth breathing while sleeping at night (also known as 'sleep apnea'). They come in different sizes, so make sure to talk with a doctor before using one.

Treatment is often surgical and may involve one or more procedures. The type of surgery depends on the severity of your condition, and other factors like age and health status.

A surgeon will examine the structure of your nose and determine whether any changes need to be made before proceeding with any procedure. If so, they might recommend medication or another kind of therapy so that they can better assess how effective these methods will be in correcting any issues related specifically with having a deviated septum rather than simply treating symptoms related more generally with allergies or congestion (which could cause similar symptoms).

If surgery is necessary after evaluating all available options, what happens next? What do patients experience when undergoing this type of treatment? How long does recovery take? These are important questions worth asking beforehand so that there aren't any surprises once treatment begins.

