6 Best Core Workouts for Men to Build Strong Abs

It is crucial to specifically work on your core if you want to build strong abs. Whether your main objective is to get six packs or maximize your performance, it all starts with developing core strength.

There are plenty of core exercises that help build dynamic and strong abs, but not all exercises are created equal. You need to be very strategic with your workouts. If your goal is to build strong abs, it’s not enough to simply do some crunches and stop, you need to have variety in your core workouts so that it targets almost all the abdominal muscles, including your glutes, rectus abdominis, transverse abdominals, obliques, erectors, and other muscles that make up the core.

We’ve curated a list of some of the most effective core exercises that’ll help you build strong abs.

Best core workouts to build strong abs

There are many exercises to build strong abs (Photo by Li Sun via pexels)

1) Plank

Targets: Abdominals and core muscles

Instructions:

Start by taking a plank position, i.e. lie down with your face down and your toes and forearms on the floor.

Your elbows should be directly under your shoulders and your forearms should face forward.

Relax your head and look straight down at the floor.

Now engage your core by squeezing your navel towards your spine.

Make sure to keep your torso straight and keep your body in a straight line from your toes and ears. Do not bend or sag your body.

Keep your shoulders down and your heels over the balls of your feet.

Hold the position for at least 10 seconds.

Lower your body to the floor and relax.

Here's a video for your reference:

2) Oblique Band Rotation

Targets: Obliques and core muscles

Instructions:

Start by tying a resistance band to a squat rack.

Stand straight with the squat rack to your right side.

With a firm grip, hold the resistance band with both hands.

Keep your arms perpendicular to your body and move the band from the right side to the left of your torso.

Return to the starting position.

Repeat the same on the other side.

Here's a video for your reference:

3) Suspended Atomic Pushups

Targets: Chest, abs, glutes, hip flexors, and shoulders

Instructions:

Put your feet into a TRX suspension cable or any similar suspension cradles.

Take a pushup position, with both your hands underneath your chest.

Now do a pushup while keeping your lower back straight.

As you complete a pushup, bring down your knees to your chest, pike your hips into a V position and complete the movement.

Lower down and return to the starting position.

Here's a video for your reference:

4) Dumbbell Crunch Reach

Targets: Rectus abdominis

Instructions:

Lie straight on a flat surface on your back.

Keep your knees bent and hold a dumbbell in both hands.

Slowly use your abs to crunch up while keeping both your arms straight and raise the dumbbell as high as you can.

Hold this position for a few seconds.

Lower down your torso back to the starting position.

Here's a video for your reference:

5) Seated Dumbbell Russian Twist

Targets: Obliques, rectus abdominis, latissimus dorsi, hip flexors, transverse abdominis, erector spinae, and scapular muscles

Instructions:

Sit on a flat surface with your feet slightly raised and knees bent.

Hold a dumbbell in front of you.

Now use your abdominal to twist on one side, pause for a few seconds, twist back to the other side and then return to the starting position.

Make sure to keep your feet off the floor throughout the exercise.

Here's a video for your reference:

6) Pallof Press

Targets: Rectus abdominis, glutes, transverse abdominis, obliques, and rotator cuffs

Instructions:

Stand straight and parallel to a cable machine or the edge of the resistance band.

Clasp the handle of the cable machine or the resistance band with both hands.

Keep your torso front on and bring both your hands to the centre of your chest.

Slowly press out and return your hands back to the chest.

Repeat.

Here's a video for your reference:

Performing these core workouts will ensure that your abs are working through different angles and are hitting as many muscles as possible. As a result, your abs will become stronger, more visible, and more defined.

Edited by Sabika