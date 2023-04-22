Cotton candy grapes: A healthier alternative to satisfy your sweet tooth

Have you ever tried cotton candy grapes? They're a relatively new type of grape that are best known for their sweet flavor. So, are cotton candy grapes good for you?

Cotton candy grapes are not as sugary as cotton candy but sweeter than most fruits. They have fewer calories than average grapes and contain more vitamin C than oranges or lemons.

What are cotton candy grapes?

They have a unique flavour. (Image via Unsplash/Joshua Hoehne)

They're a type of grape that tastes like cotton candy but with a natural sweetness that comes from the fruit itself.

They were first developed by the fruit-breeding company Grapery, which is located in Bakersfield, California. Grapery has a reputation for producing unique, flavorful grapes, and cotton candy grapes are no exception.

What makes cotton candy grapes so special?

They contain no artificial flavors or colors. Instead, they get their distinct flavor from a careful blend of different grape varieties. The grapes are crossbred to create a unique flavor profile that mimics the taste of cotton candy. The result is a grape that's both delicious and healthy.

Health benefits

Here are a few:

1) Rich in antioxidants

Rich in antioxidants (Image via Pexels/Kaichieh Chan)

They're rich sources of antioxidants, which help protect cells from damage caused by free radicals. Antioxidants can also help reduce risk of chronic diseases like cancer, heart disease and Alzheimer's.

2) High in fiber

They're high in fiber, which is important for maintaining healthy digestion and reducing risk of constipation. Fiber can also help regulate blood sugar level, which is important for managing diabetes.

3) Low in calories

They're low in calorie and good source of vitamin C (Image via Unsplash/Dailos Medina)

These grapes are low in calories, which make them a great snack for those who're watching their weight. A cup of these grapes contains only about 100 calories.

4) Good source of vitamin C

These grapes are also a good source of vitamin C, which is important for maintaining healthy skin, bones and teeth. Vitamin C is also an antioxidant, which helps protect cells from damage caused by free radicals.

5) Contains polyphenols

Reducess risk of chronic illness. (Image via Pexels/Sophie Dale)

Cotton candy grapes contain polyphenols, which are a type of antioxidant that can help reduce inflammation, which is a contributing factor to many chronic diseases. So consuming foods that contain polyphenols can be beneficial for overall health.

6) May help reduce risk of heart disease

Studies have suggested that consuming grapes may help reduce risk of heart disease by improving cholesterol level and reducing inflammation. While more research is needed in this area, including these grapes in your diet may have a positive impact on heart health.

Why cotton candy grape is a healthy alternative?

Healthier alternative to junk food (Image via Pexels/Sharath)

They can be considered a healthy alternative to traditional candy and junk food, as they're loaded with beneficial antioxidants, which can neutralize dangerous compounds and promote overall health.

Despite their high sugar content, they're a good source of dietary fiber, which can help improve digestion and reduce constipation. Therefore, these grapes offer a healthier alternative to traditional candy and junk food, thanks to their natural flavors and antioxidant-rich juices, natural sugars inside and fiber-filled skin

Cotton candy grapes are a delicious and healthy alternative to traditional cotton candy.

They offer all the sweetness and flavor of cotton candy, without any of the artificial ingredients or excess calories. So the next time you're looking for a sweet treat, consider reaching for a bunch of these grapes instead. Your taste buds (and your body) will thank you.

