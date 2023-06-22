COVID vaccine mandates based on a lie & false claims, new emails show - Reports

The COVID-19 pandemic has presented many challenges to people all over the world.

A lot of people have been looking for public health officials and government leaders for guidance and support. However, recent revelations suggest that some officials may have misled the public when it comes to COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

Recent revelations on COVID-19 vaccine mandates

According to an article in the Washington Examiner, new emails obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request show CDC director Rochelle Walensky and former NIH director Francis Collins were aware of breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in January 2021, right when the vaccines became widely available.

In her email, Walensky describes the study as an "important area of study," links to it and assures that Dr. Anthony Fauci is looped in on these conversations.

Despite this information, Walensky publicly made contradictory statements. Even after two months of discussing the data, she claimed that vaccinated individuals "don't carry the virus" and "don't get sick."

When it came to light that people could still contract the virus after getting vaccinated, she defended her earlier statements by saying that they were accurate when she had made them during a congressional hearing.

The attempt by the Joe Biden administration to enforce a vaccine mandate on employers resulted in numerous individuals losing their jobs, while unvaccinated people were even denied entry to restaurants in some of the largest cities in the country.

Contradictory statements by public health officials

In another tweet with a flashback, Decensored New included a statement by Rochelle Walensky, who claimed that nobody at the CDC initially predicted that the vaccine might lose effectiveness over time or against variants (March 2022).

Jay Bhattacharya, a professor at the Standford School of Medicine, expressed shock at the recent revelation that public health officials were aware of the breakthrough case of COVID-19 in January 2021 but continued to push for vaccine mandates.

Bhattacharya believes that the actual scandal is not just the mistake made in isolation, but the fact that vaccine mandates were enforced despite the realization that vaccinated people could still get infected and spread the virus.

The fact that vaccine mandates were pushed, even though those in charge knew people could contract and spread the virus while vaccinated, is concerning. It undermines the trust that people have in public health officials and institutions.

How many people have been COVID-vaccinated in the US?

A minimum of 270, 227,181 individuals, which account for 81% of the population, have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

In general, 230,637,348 people, equivalent to 70% of the population, are classified as being fully vaccinated.

This newly surfaced email could confirm the apprehensions of those who oppose the vaccine mandate. However, it's unlikely to change anyone's perspective on the issue, but it highlights the significant rift between those in favor of and against the vaccine mandate.

