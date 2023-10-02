Cow cuddle therapy and its role in managing anxiety

Cow cuddle therapy is a type of animal-assisted therapy that may help you manage your mental health concerns. In the present fast-paced and stress-induced world, individuals are always willing to try new ways to relax and find relief amidst the chaos of life.

This therapeutic approach combines the relaxing presence of cows with the loving act of cuddling, providing an enriching and unique experience. If you are surprised to know this, you should know that cows are intuitive and capable of forming warm and hearty relationships with humans.

What is cow cuddle therapy?

Cuddling with animals has a soothing quality to it. (Image via Vecteezy/ FireFX studio)

Cow cuddle therapy, also known as bovine-assisted therapy, is a comprehensive approach to bring about a deep sense of relaxation and mental well-being in a person's everyday life. It involves people spending time with affectionate and kind cows in a beautiful and natural setting. Participants are motivated to form a deep connection with the animals by hugging, petting, and simply being with them.

The therapy ideally happens in a soothing farm environment, away from the chaos of urban life. This setting allows people to disconnect from the distractions of their everyday routines and bond with the soothing presence of these glorious animals.

What are the benefits of cow cuddling? Being in close proximity to animals, taking care of them, and nurturing their well-being can have incredible grounding effects. You are likely to feel less stressed as soon as you step onto a farm.

Communicating with animals can be difficult, especially if you have not tried it before. The effort and time you put into this process help you feel better about yourself.

Does cow cuddle therapy help with anxiety?

The most immediate advantage of cow cuddle therapy is a significant reduction in stress levels. Anxiety typically arises from persistent worries about the future. Spending quality time with cows can greatly assist people in relaxing and temporarily reduce anxiety symptoms.

Cows are one of the most accepting animals. The emotional support they offer can be especially rewarding for those facing anxiety symptoms. The act of cuddling with a cow can develop a deep sense of security and comfort.

Anxiety is characterized by a constant thought process and an inability to anchor into the present moment. Cow cuddling motivates people to be aware and grounded in the present. This can greatly help individuals break the shackles of anxious thought patterns.

As mentioned previously, cuddling cows can set off the release of oxytocin, the brain's happy hormone. This can induce feelings of relaxation and trust. This can be particularly helpful for people who experience social anxiety or trust issues.

While still upcoming, cow cuddle therapy seems to show positive results for those who are comfortable trying it out. It is possible that some of us may not want to try this out for various reasons, but it is okay. You will be happy to know that animal-assisted therapy also exists with dogs, cats, and horses. The key idea is to spend time closer to nature and its creations.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

