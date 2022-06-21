What Is the Cow Face Pose (Gomukhasana) in Yoga? Tips, Technique, Correct Form, Benefits and Common Mistakes

The cow face pose or Gomukhasana is a hip opener pose. It's a great pose to stretch the adductors in the groin and lower pelvis (the muscles that make your thighs move forward when you walk).

Although it's a great strengthening stretch for your hips, it's not just an exercise for the legs. The pose is also good for increasing flexibility in the back of the body and shoulders.

Here are some tips and techniques on how to do the Cow Face safely as well as some common mistakes that should be avoided while doing this pose:

How to Do the Cow Face Pose with Correct Form?

Here's how this pose is done:

From Dandasana (Staff Pose), cross your right leg over your left, and lift that knee up to the outside of your hip.

Lift your left foot so that it's over the outside edge of your right hip.

Swing both legs out over your hips, with your knees stacked and centred on top of each other.

Press down evenly with your sitting bones, elongating and lifting out of your lower back as you do so.

Take your right arm up to point it back towards the ceiling, and rotate it so that the palm faces you (pointing down).

As you exhale and bend your elbow, bring your right arm behind your back, with the palm facing out.

Your elbow should point towards your sacrum and your right fingers towards the base of your neck. Inhale, and take your left arm out to the side and up to the ceiling, with your hand facing midline.

Bend your left elbow, and reach down towards your neck with your hand. Reach both hands together till they touch or clasp your fingers, if possible. To exit the pose, exhale, and release your arms out to the sides.

Tips and Technique for Cow Face Pose

Here are the tips you should remember for this pose:

If getting into this position is challenging for you, start on all fours, and cross your legs, bringing your left knee to the inside of your right.

Reduce the distance between your feet by lowering your hips.

Sit on a folded blanket, block or cushion, if your sitting bones aren't equally resting on the floor.

Make sure your spine is as long as possible. You can either keep your lower leg spread out in front of you, or go to a hip-opening stance like the Pigeon pose.

If your finger tips don't meet, simply point them in the same direction; grab your top, or use a strap.

If you can't reach your hands together, grip the strap with your top hand.

To deepen the position, come to a forward bend while keeping your spine long and your hands clasped.

Moving your feet further away from your hips helps deepen the hip opening.

Benefits of Cow Face Pose

The Cow Face Pose stretches practically every part of your body, including your hips, ankles, shoulders, arms and chest. That highlights how different the two sides of most people's bodies are. Bringing your hands together behind your back on one side is typically considerably easier than doing so on the other.

This position may help you correct your posture, which can lead to greater flexibility. It's a good posture for people who spend long hours sitting at work, as it opens your hips and chest, which helps counterbalance the slump many people develop while sitting. It's a grounding and relaxing stance.

Common Mistakes

Here're some common mistakes that you should avoid while doing the Cow Face pose:

Keep your spine straight rather than twisted. From the top of your skull to your tailbone, you should have a straight line. To unite your hands, avoid twisting.

Do not stick your ribs out while clasping your hands. Instead, try lowering your tailbone to the floor and broadening your lower back.

Avoid arching your back and curling your chest inwards. Instead, spread your collarbones.

If you have severe pain in the neck or shoulder, don't do this pose. If you have only mild pain, do it but under the supervision of an experienced yoga instructor.

It's best not to do this pose if you're bleeding, or if you have piles or spondylitis.

Bottom Line

As you begin to practice the Cow Face pose, try to keep your focus on the parts of your body that you can feel are stretching.

Try to clear your mind, and approach the pose as a meditative activity. If you find it difficult to clear your mind, consider focusing on your breathing or taking a few calm breaths during the pose. If you find yourself frustrated in your practice, remind yourself that slow progress is still progress.

That will help keep you motivated as well as help prevent injuries in the future as you continue to gain muscle strength, flexibility and endurance.

