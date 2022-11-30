Creatine: Will it Make You Gain Weight?

Creatine is a popular bodybuilding supplement that is also said to make you gain weight. But is it true or just a myth?

Popular sports supplement creatine has been demonstrated to boost muscle mass, toughness, and power.

But despite its widespread use, there are numerous untruths and misconceptions about the advantages and disadvantages of creatine. For instance, can you bloat and gain weight when taking creatine?

It makes sense that some are worried about possible adverse effects like weight gain given how many people use creatine to reach their fitness objectives and improve their body composition.

It is difficult to determine whether consuming creatine is worthwhile given these concerns.

What is Creatine?

An amino acid called creatine helps you gain muscular growth and gives your cells energy. Your body stores 95% of its creatine in your muscles, with the remaining 5% being distributed throughout your brain, kidneys, and liver. Your body cannot function normally without adequate creatine, and your muscle mass may begin to degrade.

Due to this, some individuals use oral creatine to improve their physical appearance and athletic prowess.

Does Creatine Make You Gain Weight?

Considering that creatine is a highly efficient substance that has been scientifically shown to improve exercise performance, it may seem strange to say that taking more creatine can help you retain water. This implies that creatine attracts water to the muscles, making them appear fuller. Some individuals may experience this as making them feel bloated after taking creatine.

Some people believe that taking creatine will make you gain weight as a result of fluctuations on a regular home scale. However, studies do not back up these assertions.

The increased body mass after taking creatine is probably one of the factors that led to the spread of this misconception.

Since muscles are denser than fat, creatine may encourage the growth of muscles. Thus, it frequently deceives folks who are scale-focused.

Another explanation could be that some think creatine will make them gain more water weight during the loading phase.

This is because the increased intracellular volume is associated with higher creatine storage.

Creatine use can make you gain weight of a certain kind, called water weight. Fluid retention attracts water into the cells of your muscles, which can lead to fast water weight gain. As a result of your muscles retaining this water, your arms, legs, or stomach may appear bloated or puffy. Even if you've only recently started training, your muscles may even seem bigger.

So, the answer to the question "would creatine cause you to gain weight?" is no. While you might see a rise on the scale or feel like you gain weight, water weight growth is a sign that your muscles are being properly hydrated. Well-hydrated muscles heal more quickly and take longer to tire.

How Does Creatine Work?

Creatine aids the usage of energy by your muscles. Although the liver, kidneys, and pancreas naturally manufacture it, red meat and seafood also contain creatine.

When you consume creatine orally, it combines with a phosphate molecule to create creatine phosphate (also known as phosphocreatine), which gives your body quick energy for intense workouts.

Your body's main energy source is adenosine triphosphate (ATP), which is produced more readily when you take creatine phosphate.

Exercise and weight training both require a lot of energy. Although your body naturally creates creatine, your muscles can only have a small amount of it.

However, supplementation aids in boosting ATP availability, giving your body more energy, strength, and endurance.

Risks Associated with Creatine

Creatine is generally safe and has few negative side effects. However, there are worries that large dosages of creatine could harm the heart, liver, or kidneys.

Consult your doctor to determine whether creatine is appropriate for you if you suffer from liver, renal, or cardiac issues.

Creatine can cause nausea, diarrhea, heat sensitivity, muscle cramps, and vertigo as moderate side effects. If unfavorable side effects persist or get worse, stop using oral creatine.

Conclusion

Research has shown that creatine can be a useful supplement for boosting strength and endurance, even though it can lead to some water weight increase. You can experience an increase in your muscle mass and strength over time.

Additionally, gaining muscle mass will cause the scale to tilt up.

While it may result in some water weight gain, creatine can increase your energy levels and improve your athletic performance.

