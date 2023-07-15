Cristiano Ronaldo's abs workout plan to get shredded abs

Cristiano Ronaldo's abs workout plan can help you get those shredded abs you've dreamt of.

Six-pack abs hold a huge aesthetic value in the world of fitness. Ronaldo is often called the fittest current players, and he maintains his amazing physique whole year long.

It's true that celebrities don't always share their actual training plan, but several videos of Cristiano Ronaldo's abs workouts can be seen on his social media handles and elsewhere online.

In this article, we bring you the best six-pack abs workout that will help you get those aesthetic abs.

Cristiano Ronaldo's abs workout for shredded abs

Cristiano Ronaldo's abs workout is quite intense. (Image via Facebook/CR7)

Here are some easy old-school abs exercises that are followed by most athletes:

1) Plank

The plank works the entire core and other body parts, improving stability and strength.

It's one of the most important exercises to get those strong and aesthetic abs. Cristiano Ronaldo's abs workout consists of variations of planks to increase core stability required for better performances on the field.

Instructions:

Get into a push-up position with feet straight and elbows on the floor.

Keep the body straight, and contract the glutes to prevent sagging.

You can also perform the plank with arms locked and palm on the ground to increase the difficulty level.

Hold for 30 seconds to a minute. Perform 3-4 sets.

2) Mountain climber

Cristiano Ronaldo's abs workout definitely includes mountain climbers as seen in some of his videos. Mountain climbers are important to build those strong and aesthetic abs. This exercise also helps improve core stability.

Instructions:

Start in a high plank position with palms flat on the floor, hands shoulder-width apart (or wider if that's how you usually do push-ups), shoulders stacked above the wrists, legs extended and core engaged.

Draw one knee to your chest, and straighten again.

Do the same with the other leg, and alternate as quickly as possible.

Keep the core engaged and back as flat as you can throughout.

Don't worry if you need to slow your pace down to maintain good form

3) Crunch

Crunches can help you get shredded abs (Image via Unsplash/Fortune Vieyra)

Crunches are among the basic exercises in Cristiano Ronaldo's abs workout plan, and he can be seen performing crunches the same in many of his Instagram posts.

A perfect six-pac abs workout should definitely include crunches.

Instructions:

Lie down on a mat on your back, and place your hands behind your head.

Keep your feet on the floor, making a right angle at the knees.

Slowly contract the abdominal muscles, and raise your body halfway.

Hold the top position for a few seconds, and return to the starting position.

Do three sets of ten reps each, and gradually increase the intensity and duration.

4) Sit-up

Cristiano Ronaldo's abs workout plan also includes sit-up, which is among the basic exercises to master if you want to get shredded abs.

Instructions:

Lie down on a mat, with the knees bent at a right angle.

Tuck your chin, and keep your hands crossed behind the head.

Slowly raise your upper body from the hip while exhaling slowly.

Return to the starting position.

Perform the exercise for three sets with 110 reps each.

Cristiano Ronaldo's abs workout plan also consists of much tougher variations of sit-ups to increase the challenge on his core. You can gradually increase the difficulty level in your six-pack abs workout for aesthetically shredded abs and higher stability.

Indranil Biswas is a nutritionist and personal trainer with a diploma in dietetics and personal training with a specialization in sports nutrition and strength training.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments section below.