Cycling: How to Start, Goals, and How to Build Resistance

Cycling is an amazing exercise that keeps you healthy and active, and also provides wonderful health and mental benefits. It's a low-impact workout that varies in intensity and is suitable for people of all age groups and fitness levels. You can cycle as a casual activity and a mode of transportation or as a competitive sport.

If you are new to cycling and confused about where to start, here’s everything you need to know about it. Continue reading to learn about some of the ways in which this cardio workout can benefit your overall well being.

How to start cycling? Top tips for beginners

#1 Purchase a good quality cycle

The first thing you need to do is invest in a good quality cycle. As a beginner, you can invest in an endurance-focused road cycle or a gravel or cyclocross cycle if you wish to travel off the road. It’s always best to take a test ride of the cycle you want to buy.

#2 Be comfortable

When it comes to performance, it is very important that you are comfortable. So, to ensure you ride your cycle in full comfort, remember to:

Keep your heel at the furthest point of the pedal.

Keep your leg straight, so there is a slight bend when you clip in the pedals.

Keep your elbows slightly bent.

#3 Invest in good cycling products

There are certain items that are very essential, so we would surely advise you to invest in them. Some of those products are:

Cycling shorts

A waterproof jacket

A good quality helmet

Bike lights

Shoes

Lock

A puncture repair kit.

#4 Educate yourself on basic techniques

You don’t need to be an advanced cyclist in the beginning, but a few basic and important skills will surely help you become confident on the road. Some of the basic skills to know are:

The front brake of the cycle is more effective in stopping the cycle.

When on a turn or corner, slow down your cycle to an appropriate speed before hitting the bend.

When cycling on a climb, keep on pedalling to get greater momentum, and leave the saddle from time to time to stay comfortable.

#5 Keep yourself hydrated and eat

If you plan to cycle for more than an hour, remember to take a water bottle and a healthy snack with you. Ensure you eat something, and drink plenty of water.

#6 Don’t cycle too much

Initially, if you’ve just started, make sure you do not cycle too much too soon, as that will make you feel fatigued or you could even get injured.

Nevertheless, build your cycling endurance gradually and make plans if you have certain goals you want to work on. Remember to get proper recovery or rest, and challenge yourself slowly.

How to build up your cycling resistance?

To build your cycling endurance so that you can cycle more efficiently, here are certain points to follow:

Identify your goals

What are your goals to achieve when cycling? Is it just to keep yourself fit and healthy? Or do you want to get trained for a competition? It is of utmost importance to identify your goals to build your cycling endurance.

Make a cycling goal and work towards it. (Photo by Pixabay via pexels)

Take more carbohydrates

To enhance your endurance, it is important to look after your diet. If you are planning to go on a long ride, ensure you take plenty of carbohydrate food one or two days before the big day. Also, drink as much water as you can, and keep yourself hydrated. Carb food will help you store muscle glycogen and allow you to ride with full energy.

A carb diet is essential for cycling. (Photo by Sebastian Coman Photography via pexels)

Always have a pre-ride breakfast

A pre-ride breakfast is very important for long rides you are planning to take. Your breakfast should include protein, fat and carbs, but you should get it at least 2-3 hours before you start your ride.

Have a nutritious and healthy breakfast. (Photo by Foodie Factor via pexels)

Increase your speed slowly

It's always worth increasing your cycling speed slowly, as that will give you time to become more comfortable on your cycle, and you’ll gradually gain confidence. Riding at an appropriate speed while also maintaining proper control is the best thing you can do to improve your overall cycling skills.

Besides that, you should also include proper strength training in your routine, as it will help you build muscle and increase your bone strength, and as a result, it will enhance your cycling power. You should also make it a point to track your progress regularly so you can compare your rides and identify your mistakes.

Strength training improves your muscles and bones. (Photo by Leon Ardho via pexels)

Undoubtedly, cycling is great for your overall health, but if you have any injuries it's best to avoid it till you recover. Consult your doctor if you have any health concerns.

Edited by Bhargav