Daily dark tea intake found to dramatically lower type 2 diabetes risk, new study reveals

You would be surprised to know that a simple act of drinking dark tea can be so beneficial, right? A new study uncovered a surprising link between daily tea consumption and a notable decrease in the likelihood of developing a chronic condition.

Dark tea is known for its distinct flavor and abundant antioxidants. It has long been recognized for its potential health advantages. However, this new research sheds light on its remarkable ability to combat and protect against the onset of type 2 diabetes.

Reducing the risk of diabetes and other health issues

Reduces risk of diabetes and other potential health issues (Image via Unsplash/Kira Auf der Heide)

The study looked at about 2,000 adults from China of different ages and genders. They checked how often the people drank tea. The researchers looked into aspects like age, gender, weight, blood pressure, cholesterol level and lifestyle choices.

They found that the people who sipped on dark tea daily had a massive 53% less chance of getting pre-diabetes. Additionally, ones who consumed tea had a 47% decreased risk of developing type 2 diabetes. Those who did not drink tea, didn't see much of a difference.

The study's lead author, Associate Professor Tongzhi Wu, said that drinking tea regularly could protect blood sugar. The researchers found that daily drinkers of dark tea demonstrated increased glucose excretion in urine, improved insulin resistance and better overall blood sugar control.

These benefits were particularly significant in individuals who consumed this tea regularly.

The distinct fermentation process is the key to glucose control

Rich in a lot of flavonoids and other potent nutrients (Image via Unsplash/Joanna Kosinska)

Dark tea is blessed with a unique fermentation process that packs it with some wild bioactive elements. It's loaded with alkaloids, amino acids, polyphenols and polysaccharides.

These things are like main nutrients, as they pack powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory powers. They might even help insulin work better and keep the pancreas healthy.

Moreover, this tea can mix things up in the gut by changing which bacteria stays. All these things work together to lower chances of getting type 2 diabetes.

When it comes to tea, dark tea is best for blood sugar control

Less prone to insulin resistance (Image via Unsplash/Erol Ahmed)

People involved in the study told the researchers how often they drank tea and which type. The researchers looked at how that tea affected their blood sugar, insulin resistance and glycemic status.

They found that the people who drank tea every day peed out more glucose and had less resistance to insulin. They also had a 15% lower chance of getting pre-diabetes and a solid 28% lower risk of type 2 diabetes compared to those who didn't drink tea at all.

Has a different fermentation process (Image via Unsplash/Rima Kruciene)

Dark tea drinkers displayed higher levels of urinary glucose excretion and greater improvements in insulin resistance.

The findings say that dark tea, with its super special fermentation process, might have a bigger impact on controlling glucose and lowering risk of type 2 diabetes.

This study tells us that drinking dark tea could help lower the risk of type 2 diabetes, but tread carefully. This study didn't definitely say that tea-sipping is the reason for lowering risk of diabetes.

To know that for sure, the researchers need do some more double-blind, randomized trial action. Moreover, they didn't check out other factors that could have been in the blind randomized trial, and they also didn't look at other things that could have played a role.

Drinking dark tea impacts how glucose and insulin work, and it can help lower the risk of getting diabetes.

This tea could be an easy way to be healthier and lower chances of getting type 2 diabetes. However, don't go changing everything in your diet and health routine just yet. Make sure you look for more information and consider your health before making any major changes.