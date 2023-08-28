Dancing with the Stars’ Amy Dowden hospitalized with sepsis during cancer battle

Dancing with the Stars professional dancer Amy Dowden has faced a significant setback in her battle with breast cancer. The brave and talented dancer was rushed to hospital with sepsis shortly after commencing her chemotherapy treatment.

Sepsis is a life-threatening condition thataoccurs when the body's immune system overreacts to an infection, resulting in severe damage to various organs and tissues.

Hospitalized with sepsis - A setback in Amy Dowden's cancer treatment

After undergoing a mastectomy, additional tumors were discovered in Amy Dowden as her struggles with breast cancer continue.

As part of her treatment, she commenced a type of chemotherapy called the "red devil" at the start of the month.

Sharing her experience with Hello! Magazine and Instagram, Dowden revealed that she suffered a setback in her cancer treatment.

She will require several days in the hospital and care from an intensive care unit team. She explained that two days after commencing her first course of chemotherapy, she experienced a high temperature and felt sick.

Dowden admitted that she was unaware at the time that a temperature of 37.5 degrees Celsius or above could be fatal for a patient undergoing chemotherapy. It was later discovered that she had contracted an infection.

Although there was a temporary improvement, her health exacerbated a few days later.

With Dowden experiencing breathlessness, her parents contacted an ambulance, and paramedics advised that she be immediately taken to hospital. Dowden initially hesitated to seek hospitalization, underestimating the severity of her condition.

Amy Dowden told Hello! magazine:

"I started feeling sick, like I was freezing cold but all clammy and shaking. My mum rang my red card (which provides the chemotherapy team's contact details and current treatment information) and told me to phone an ambulance immediately."

Given her compromised immune system from chemotherapy, being around others could increase the risk of infection. Dowden recognized the importance of protecting herself due to the absence of white blood cells that usually fight infections.

After paramedics arrived, they advised Amy Dowden to rush to the hospital, but she was reluctant to go. She said:

"I didn't want to go into hospital; at the time I didn't realize how ill I was. It was a Saturday night, so A&E would probably be crowded, and it was dangerous being around people, as it's more likely you'll pick up an infection."

Despite the challenges, Amy Dowden remains positive about the prospect of rejoining the Strictly team.

She expressed her excitement about wearing fabulous wigs for her potential return, highlighting her determination to find a way to continue her involvement with the show.

Dowden's strength and resilience are inspiring, demonstrating her unwavering love for dancing and commitment to overcoming obstacles.

Amy Dowden's journey on Dancing with the Stars has taken an unexpected turn as she battles cancer and sepsis. The revelation of her hospitalization with sepsis emphasizes the unpredictability and complexities involved in cancer treatment.