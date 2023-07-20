Daniel Scali reclaims the world record for most push-ups in an hour

Daniel Scali, a 30-year-old fitness freak from Australia, has made the world record for the most number of push-ups done in an hour.

Scali completed 3,249 push-ups in an hour. The official Twitter handle of Guinness World Records shared the post about the Australian's record for most push-ups.

Guinness World Records @GWR



guinnessworldrecords.com/news/2023/7/da… ICYMI: Daniel Scali reclaimed his most push ups in one hour record this week.

Scali himself was the previous record-holder for the most pushups performed in an hour with 3,182 push-ups in April 2022. But in November 2022, fellow Australian Lucas Helmke broke Daniel Scali's world record for push-ups by performing 3,206 pushups. Now, Scali has claimed the record once again.

What went behind Daniel Scali’s training?

Scali credits his training in burpees for helping him succeed in this endeavor. Talking about his rigorous training with Guinness World Records, he said:

"It got my fitness up to a space it'd never been before. But not just that, it helped me to deal with my pain.”

Scali's left arm, which experienced a serious break when he was 12 years old, now suffers from a disorder known as complicated regional pain syndrome (CRPS). Referring to the pain in his arm, he added:

"It's the brain sending wrong messages to my arm. So anything like soft touch, movement, wind, water, will cause me pain."

Watch: Daniel Scali reclaiming the world record

Daniel Scali performed push-ups for 60 minutes on Thursday morning, and the complete video of the event was posted to the Guinness World Records YouTube channel. You can watch it below:

Talking about creating the world record for push-ups, Scali said:

"Living with CRPS, the pain is constantly there in my left arm. At the eight-minute mark, I noticed that my arm started to get a little bit more achy; from the top of my shoulder all the way down to my hand, I started to feel the burn a bit more…my whole body otherwise felt pretty good, I just felt a little heavier as the time went on.”

In addition to reclaiming the world record for push-ups, Scali also holds the record for the longest abdominal plank, having held it for nine hours, thirty minutes, and one second.