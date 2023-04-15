With sunscreen myths floating around, it's important to know the facts about sunscreen as summer approaches. Protecting your skin from damaging sun rays can be challenging with so much information out there.

In this article, we'll debunk seven common sunscreen myths and provide you with the facts you need to keep your skin healthy.

7 Sunscreen Myths Busted to Keep Your Skin Safe This Summer

Myth #1: All sunscreen is the same

Fact: While all sunscreen is designed to protect your skin from the sun, different products work differently based on their ingredients and level of sun protection. There are two main types of sunscreen: chemical and physical.

Sunscreen myths: All sunscreens available are similar to one another (Image via Pexels/Mikhail Nilov)

Chemical sunscreens contain avobenzone and oxybenzone, which absorb the sun's rays and convert them into heat. Physical sunscreens, on the other hand, have ingredients like zinc oxide and titanium oxide, which reflect the rays.

The ingredients in sunscreen determine how they protect your skin from the sun.

Myth #2: Higher SPF means better protection

Fact: While it's tempting to reach for the highest SPF sunscreen you can find, the truth is that the higher the number, the smaller the difference in protection.

SPF 50 blocks roughly 98 percent of UV rays, while SPF 100 only blocks 99 percent, a marginal difference. Additionally, high SPF sunscreens can give people a false sense of security against the sun, leading to skin damage.

Myth #3: You don't need sunscreen on a cloudy day

Fact: Even on cloudy days, UV rays can penetrate through the clouds and cause skin damage. It's important to wear sunscreen every day to protect your skin, even when it's not sunny outside.

SUnscreen myths: You need to reapply sunscreen even on cloudy days (image via Pexels/Kindel Media)

Myth #4: You don't need sunscreen if you have darker skin

Fact: While these sunscreen myths are true that people with darker skin have more natural protection against the sun, they can still get sunburned and develop skin cancer.

Everyone, regardless of skin color, should wear sunscreen.

Myth #5: You only need to apply sunscreen once a day

Fact: Sunscreen needs to be reapplied every two hours, or more often if you're sweating or swimming. If you're not reapplying, you're not getting full protection from your sunscreen.

Myth #6: Sunscreen is bad for your skin

Fact: Sunscreen is not bad for your skin. In fact, it's one of the best ways to protect your skin from damaging sun rays that can lead to sun poisoning, blisters, and cancer.

Look for a sunscreen with broad-spectrum protection and moisturizing ingredients to keep your skin healthy.

Sunscreen prevents sun blisters (Image via Pexels/Armin Rimoldi)

Myth #7 Sunscreen is the only thing you need to protect your skin from the sun

Fact: Wearing sunscreen is a crucial part of protecting your skin from the sun, but it's not the only thing you can do. Wearing protective clothing, a hat, and seeking shade are all great ways to reduce your sun exposure.

Now that you know sunscreen myths and facts, you can take the necessary steps to protect your skin from the sun. Always wear broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher, and reapply every two hours.

Don't forget to wear protective clothing and seek shade when possible.

With these simple steps, you can avoid these sunscreen myths and enjoy the outdoors while keeping your skin healthy and protected.

