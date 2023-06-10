Depression In Elderly: Exploring the Mental Health Challenges of Aging

Depression in elderly does not receive the proper amount of attention it demands more often than not. While it's true that some seniors may experience sorrow or despair as a natural aspect of ageing, persistent feelings of the blues that last for weeks, months, or even years should not be dismissed as a natural part of life's natural progression.

Anyone, regardless of upbringing or accomplishments, is susceptible to developing depression as they age. Depression in elderly can have far-reaching effects, influencing every area of a person's health and well-being.

Suicide risk is higher, and the elderly are prone to a decrease in quality of life as a result of depression in elderly. In spite of the difficulties that come with ageing, there are things you can do to regain your sense of joy and optimism and rediscover the joy in your golden years.

Depression in elderly is a significant concern in our society. (Image via Pexels/ Kampus Production)

Geriatric Depression: Understanding Depression In Elderly

It is important to note that depression in ederly can be mitigated with the right treatment. (Image via Pexels/ Andrea Piacquadio)

Despite the fact that geriatric depression is the most common mental health issue in individuals over 65 and up, it is not often accepted as a natural component of growing older by medical professionals. There are as many potential reasons and treatments for depression in old age as there are for depression in younger ages. Depression in elderly can cause a decline in mood, vitality, and interest in previously pleasurable activities.

Depression can affect people of any age, and its causes are varied. There may be a genetic history to the illness, according to the findings of several studies. However, older adults can experience depression due to a combination of biological, cultural and psychological factors.

Diagnosing depression in elderly can be challenging. When an elderly person needs medical attention, they usually go to their family physician first. Caretakers in a retirement community may be able to spot signs of depression in a resident.

Symptoms of Depression in Older Adults

By spotting the signs and symptoms of depression in early, you can help them access the right treatment. (Image via Pexels/ Jimmy Liao)

Depression in elderly manifests differently than it does in children or younger adults. The emotional signs of depression, including a lack of motivation or interest in formerly pleasurable activities, are often minimized or ignored in the elderly population. This could be due to long-standing prejudices against discussing mental health or because it's uncomfortable to admit weakness.

Depression in old age might lead to noticeable changes in behavior, which may be seen by a person's elders or those closest to them. Among these are:

Staying inside all-day

Not taking pleasure in activities they once did

Lacking food

Consuming an abnormally large number of alcoholic beverages

Collecting useless objects for no reason

Suicidal ideation is another symptom of depression in elderly. It's possible that you'll do things like alter your will, donate goods, or broach the subject of your own mortality. This is concerning since it may indicate suicide ideation.

Mitigating Depression In Elderly

By giving them the deserved agency and autonomy we can help them. (Image via Pexels/ Arman)

Unfortunately, as a society, we often determine the value of an individual based on their level of productivity or their contribution to the economy. The elderly are perceived to add little value to the economy, and elderly with depression even lesser. Here are a few tips in which you can help elderly with depression:

1) Kindness

While this sounds very basic, it is important to display kindness and empathy towards individuals with depression. The elderly with depression are especially vulnerable to a lot of other mental health conditions and being empathetic of this fact goes a long way.

2) Enhancing their Agency

It is important to see elderly like any other individual. (Image via Pexels/ Cottonbro)

In a study conducted in an old age home, elderly with depression were found to feel happier and independent, when they were given plants to take care of. Compared to individuals, who were not given the plants.

This simple study shows that helping the eldery doesn't have to be grand or fancy. Taking smaller steps can help mitigate the effects of depression.

3) Providing Support

Elderly with depression can significantly improve with better support and comfort. A person with depression is likely to have a better prognosis if they have a strong support network.

However, an elderly with depression is likely to experience severe symptoms without support and care. There are also various psychotherapeutic interventions for mitigating depression.

Realizing that depression is neither normal nor an indication of weakness or character flaw as one ages are crucial. It doesn't matter who you are or what you've done; anyone of any age can be affected.

Similar to how there is no single cause for depression, there is also no universally effective treatment. It can take some time to find the proper treatment for depression. Therapy, medication, and behavioural modifications are the usual treatment combination for depression in elderly.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

Poll : 0 votes