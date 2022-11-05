Actress Diane Kruger, who has starred in such films as Inglourious Basterds and Unknown, has been recently shared bits of her routine with fans.

The former ballerina has always maintained a slender figure. On Instagram, she showed off some serious guns — arm muscles.

How Does Diane Kruger Stay in Shape?

Here are some of her health and fitness tips:

1) She works out three to four times a week

Kruger has been very open about her love of physical fitness. She told The New Potato that she works out a lot and has even talked about how she likes to hike and go to the gym.

During an interview with Coveteur, Kruger said that her drive to exercise comes from wanting to be strong. She also used to take classes in ballet and ballroom dancing as a teenager but stopped when she became busy traveling for work.

2) No To Juice Cleanses

Diane Kruger doesn't believe in juice cleanses. She told Coveteur that she believes in eating everything she loves in moderation, with a cup of coffee as an early morning treat.

3) She doesn't spend all her time thinking about food

Diane Kruger says that she feels her best when she's at a certain weight and has a specific diet. She doesn't eat obsessively but sticks to organic foods most of the time.

Kruger also added that she eats poached eggs with avocado on multigrain bread for breakfast, salmon for lunch and snacks, nuts for snacks during the day, and chicken or veal with vegetables and red wine for dinner.

Pho is one of her favorite foods. She also likes sweets, but not too often; she's more into salty food.

4) Prioritizes sleep

Kruger believes in getting enough sleep to stay healthy. She says that she does her best work when she's well rested, and she also needs time for herself to do the things that she loves doing that are not work. She likes to get in a workout late at night, though.

5) Self-care routine

Diane Kruger has a lot of self-care rituals. Her favorite is Thai massages, which she says are energizing. She also enjoys taking days to do whatever she wants and being alone.

Takeaway

There are a lot of ways Diane Kruger has put herself first, but her training regimen is a huge part of her self-care. She works hard and makes sure every workout counts. If that's already how you train, great. Keep it up, and be proud. If you aren't sure where to start, take your time learning what would work best for you.

Kruger's workout has definitely paid off for her. Her slim physique is ideal, and she looks younger than her age. Her disciplined lifestyle can be emulated by anyone who wants a body like hers.

Fitness doesn't happen overnight, so just think about all the progress you're making, and know that it will all add up.

