Diastasis Recti Exercises: What Are They, Tips, Technique, Correct Form and Benefits

During and after pregnancy, you’re going to experience changes in your body that sadly, cannot be avoided. One of the most common change is diastasis recti.

This can be a challenging condition to deal with during such a crucial time in your life. Most likely, you will want to get back into fitness shape quickly so you can stay fit, healthy and energized.

Getting back into shape after pregnancy and childbirth if you have diastasis recti involves some careful planning and particular workouts to help heal and strengthen the deep core muscles.

Here’s What You Need to Know about Diastasis Recti and How to Avoid or Correct It.

What Is Diastasis Recti?

Diastasis recti is a condition in which the abdominal muscles separate due to pregnancy, age, or repetitive actions such as heavy lifting. It’s usually diagnosed by finding a gap of more than 2.7 centimeters (1 inch) between the left and right sides of the rectus abdominis (ab) muscles—also known as your “six pack” abs—when measured two finger widths above the belly button.

This condition can lead to lower back pain, poor posture, and weakened core stability. It can also cause a bulge in your abdominal area (i.e., a “pooch” that won’t go away).

However, here are some exercises that you can incorporate in your routine to help with the diastasis recti condition.

Best Exercises for Diastasis Recti:

Returning to an exercise regimen is dependent on a number of factors, including the type of pregnancy and delivery you had, as well as if you had a cesarean section or other issues such as diastasis recti.

If you have any difficulties or you're having issues with postpartum recovery, always check with your doctor before beginning any form of exercise.

#1 Abdominal Bracing

Core workouts, when done correctly, can help tighten and tone your midsection while also lowering your chances of injury. However, if you don't use good form, you can experience pain in the very regions you're trying to protect.

Here's how to do the abdominal bracing:

• Inhale deeply while stretching your rib cage.

• Focus on tightening your core muscles.

• Pull your rib cage down with your hands. Consider tucking your stomach in as if you were about to be pounded in the stomach.

• Exhale and contract your pelvic floor muscles (aka Kegel). Your muscles should flex from the back to the front. Starting with the anus, vagina, and urethra, you should feel as if you're shutting the openings.

• Hold the position for 3 seconds & release.

#2 Toe Dips

Toe dips (also known as toe taps) primarily activate the transverse and rectus abdominis, although they also stimulate the obliques and hips.

How to do the Toe dips:

• Bring your legs into a sitting position, but unsupported, on your back with a neutral pelvis, knees bent, and arms at your sides (without a chair).

• Inhale and brace yourself for the upcoming movement.

• Take a deep breath out and lift your head

• Inhale deeply and maintain the position. This exercise can also be done with your head on the floor.

• Exhale while keeping your right knee bent and dipping your toes to the floor.

#3 Bird Dog

Deep core muscles, such as abdominal muscles, lower back, and glutes, are strengthened with bird dog exercise.

How to do the bird dog exercises with the right form:

• Place yourself on your hands and knees. Inhale and prepare yourself for the next movement.

• Exhale and lift your right leg and left arm, keeping your pelvic brace in place and your spine in a neutral position.

• Take a deep breath and drop yourself to the ground.

#4 Closing the Gap

To train your rectus abdominis muscles towards the midline, it's also known as "neuromuscular education." To put it another way, we're trying to bridge the gap.

How to perform 'closing the gap' exercises:

• Lie down on your back, knees slightly bent and feet on the ground.

• Wrap your waist in a towel or sheet and cross it in front of you. Grab the item with your hands facing you and palms facing you.

• Inhale

• Exhale and elevate your head while squeezing the cloth around you.

• As you rise (tuck your hips), press your lower back into the floor to better engage your rectus abdominis in the workout.

Benefits of Diastasis Recti Exercises:

Deep abdominal control can be restored by including the correct diastasis recti repair exercises into your workouts. AND aids in the healing of abdominal muscles following pregnancy and childbirth.

However, if you choose the wrong ones, you risk causing more injuries.

When doing these exercises, you want to make sure you're employing the proper deep abdominal activation technique. To improve core control, your exercises should gradually test deep abdominal muscles.

When to Perform These Exercises?

After childbirth, far too many women return to inefficient abdominal exercises. This just delays or inhibits their recuperation and contributes to a slew of other issues. So, first and foremost, get medical approval. Your abdominal separation degree may have an impact on your workouts.

Takeaway

In short, diastasis recti exercises are a great way to get started on the road to recovering your core strength after childbirth. Give them a try – remember that patience is important, and always listen to your body so you can give it time to heal.

