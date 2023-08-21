Dick Van Dyke's health routine at 97 will surprise you

At the remarkable age of 97, the iconic Hollywood star, Dick Van Dyke, defies the rules of time with his awe-inspiring health routine.

Renowned for his mesmerizing singing and dancing skills in the musicals of the 1960s, Van Dyke firmly believes that maintaining an active lifestyle is the secret to graceful aging.

Delving into his extraordinary health regimen, we discover a fascinating glimpse into his surprising practices.

Dick Van Dyke's health routine

Van Dyke's longevity philosophy is to stay moving. He highlights the significance of remaining active. (Getty)

Keep moving: Van Dyke's mantra for longevity is to keep moving. He emphasizes the importance of staying active in his book, 'Keep Moving and Other Tips and Truths About Aging.'

Regular exercise, like rounds of sit-ups and leg circles, is part of his daily routine. He also enjoys taking walks and engaging in light stretching exercises to maintain flexibility.

Mind the stairs: Van Dyke advises against going down the stairs sideways, as it can strain the hips and back.

He suggests going down front ways, even if it's a bit uncomfortable, to avoid potential falls and injuries. This simple tip can make a significant difference in maintaining balance and preventing accidents.

Optimism: The actor believes that maintaining a positive thinking process is crucial for staying motivated and energized.

He starts his day on the right foot, with a cup of coffee and a trip to the gym before he can talk himself out of it. Van Dyke reckons a positive mindset not only improves physical health but also enhances overall well-being.

While Dick Van Dyke recognizes the difficulties of aging, he's appreciative for the abilities he retains. (Getty)

Accepting limitations: While Dick Van Dyke acknowledges the challenges of aging, he remains grateful for the abilities he still has

He admits that giving up certain activities he once enjoyed, like playing tennis, can be difficult but necessary. By accepting and adapting to his limitations, he continues to find joy in other pursuits, like singing and dancing.

The mystery illness

In 2013, Van Dyke faced a health setback attributed to a mysterious illness. Initially believed to be a neurological disorder, it was later discovered to be a side effect of titanium dental implants.

The condition caused severe headaches, fatigue and sleep disturbances. Van Dyke took to Twitter to share his discovery, highlighting the importance of dental health in overall well-being.

Dick Van Dyke's commitment to physical activity and positive mindset aligns with health recommendations. Regular exercise can reduce risk of major illnesses, like coronary heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes and cancer. It can also lower the chances of early death by up to 30 percent, according to health bodies.

As the UK Government advises, adults should aim for at least 150 minutes of physical activity each week. Van Dyke's inspiring journey reminds us that age is just a number, and with dedication, anyone can maintain a healthy and active lifestyle.

His story serves as a testament to the power of resilience, optimism and adaptation in the face of challenges.

The Dick Van Dyke health routine at 97 is a testament to the power of staying active, embracing optimism and adapting to limitations.

His journey serves as an inspiration to people of all ages, proving that it's never too late to prioritize one's well-being and enjoy a fulfilling life. By following his advice and incorporating regular exercise, positive thinking and acceptance of limitations, individuals can strive for a healthier and happier future.