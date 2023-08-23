Did Zyzz take steroids during his rise to fame? A look into Aziz Shavershian’s cycle history

Zyzz or Aziz Sergeyevich Shavershian was a bodybuilder, personal trainer and model who died of a heart attack in 2011. He gained popularity through his YouTube videos. However, it is his death that drew attention to possible steroid abuse, which might have been the cause of his death.

The arrest of his older brother Said for illegal possession of anabolic steroids caused much curiosity about the life of Zyzz. Although bodybuilders never share their steroid regime, in this article, we try to gather as much information as possible about the possible steroids he could have used.

Zyzz's alleged steroid abuse

The Sydney Morning Herald covered the case Zyzz's steroid abuse, initially using Said's photo while the former was alive. Zyzz objected to the use of his photo in an article about steroid abuse. His brother, Said, pleaded guilty to possession of anabolic steroids after Zyzz's death, though.

Aziz denied ever using steroids to The Daily Telegraph and claimed that his amazing physique was due to hard work in the gym and a strict diet. However, Aziz often used phrases like "riding bicycles", which might have been gym slang for using a cycle of steroids, according to The Daily Telegraph.

Which steroids Aziz might have used?

Bodybuilders generally don't reveal their steroid use details, soit can never be fully ascertained which steroid Zyzz used and in what amount.

As Aziz suffered from a heart attack, it was speculated that he might have been using Trenbolone, which is a synthetic anabolic steroid initially used for muscle growth in farm animals.

It's also an endocrine disruptor. Trenbolone is known to cause some side effects including long-term damage to the heart and other body organs. Ms. Samaras, hormone expert at St Vincent's Hospital, said to The Daily Telegraph:

"Many men don't have that body and feel quite pressured to use anabolic steroids to achieve that look which is just not possible without them. A lot of men are also using saunas and diuretics to lose weight. This can lead to blood mineral disorders which can lead to fatal heart arrhythmia."

Although the actual cause of his death cannot be confirmed, it's believed that steroid abuse led to Zyzz's untimely death. If true, steroids like Trenbolone might have been the culprit.

Indranil Biswas is a nutritionist and personal trainer with a diploma in dietetics and personal training with a specialization in sports nutrition and strength training.

