Diet Plan and 6 Perfect Keto Vegan Recipes

Malavika Kanoria FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 539 // 02 Sep 2018, 21:46 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Vegan And Vegetarian Alternatives Are A Growing Trend In Berlin

Keto is a new trend that has gained a lot of momentum in the recent past and for all the right reasons. However, a lot of people are talking about a diet regime that is a mix of both, Keto and Veganism. It can sound intriguing because of the nature of both the diets. Some people might even be scared to follow it as they might assume that such a diet would ultimately limit their food choices tremendously. Well, that is not the case. If you are well aware of both the diet forms, you will find it to be a cakewalk.

Even though it might come out as slightly restrictive, but it is not difficult at all. All you need to do is limit your carb intake to about 30-35 grams per day, consume low carb vegetables, use plant-based fats and take supplements. Limiting your meat intake is an option too.

Let us look at a few meal variations for those who follow Keto vegan diet.

Breakfast:

1. Bacon, tomatoes and an egg.

2. Omelet with tomatoes, onion, peppers and basil or salsa.

3. Scrambled tofu.

4. Coffee and chocolate smoothie. Use soymilk for it.

5. Vegetables and eggs with avocado.

Lunch:

1. Chicken salad with olive oil dressing.

2. Shrimp salad with avocado and olive oil dressing.

3. Spicy black bean soup with salad.

4. Green salad made out of avocado, pesto, olives, peppers, onions, lemon juice and olive oil.

5. Stir fried cauliflower rice.

6. Roasted red pepper soup.

Snacks:

1. Spring roll wrapped in lettuce with a sauce of your choice.

2. Celery/carrot and hummus.

3. Mushroom stuffed with pine nuts and spinach.

4. A handful of nuts.

Dinner:

1. Eggplant lasagna and spinach pesto.

2. Pizza with cauliflower crust.

3. Pasta made with zoodles and pesto.

4. Pesto and egg muffins.

5. Low carb vegan Bibimbap.

6. Marinated tofu with cauliflower.

Here are some recipes that you can definitely try!

1 / 7 NEXT