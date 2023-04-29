Difference between aerobic and anaerobic exercises explained

Aerobic and anaerobic refer to two different types of cellular respiration that occur in living organisms.

Aerobic respiration is the process of breaking down glucose and other organic molecules in the presence of oxygen to release energy. This process involves the use of the electron transport chain, which produces a large amount of ATP (adenosine triphosphate), the primary source of energy for cells. Aerobic respiration occurs in most eukaryotic cells, including those of animals, plants and fungi.

Anaerobic respiration, meanwhile, involves the process of breaking down glucose and other organic molecules in the absence of oxygen. This process produces a smaller amount of ATP compared to aerobic respiration and can result in the production of lactic acid or alcohol as byproducts.

Anaerobic respiration occurs in some microorganisms, like bacteria and yeasts, and in certain types of muscle cells in animals.

Difference between aerobic and anaerobic exercises

Aerobic and anaerobic exercises are different types of physical activities that differ in their intensity, duration and energy production.

Here are some key differences between aerobic and anaerobic exercises:

Oxygen consumption

Aerobic exercises require a significant amount of oxygen to produce energy, while anaerobic exercises do not rely on oxygen to produce energy.

Intensity

Aerobic exercises are low to moderate-intensity activities that can be sustained for a longer periods, while anaerobic exercises are high-intensity activities that can only be sustained for short periods.

Duration

Aerobic exercises are typically longer in duration, lasting for at least 20-30 minutes, while anaerobic exercises are shorter in duration, usually lasting for only a few seconds to a minutes.

Energy production

During aerobic exercises, the body uses oxygen to break down glucose and produce ATP, which is the main source of energy for the body.

During anaerobic exercises, the body uses stored energy sources, like creatine phosphate and glycogen, to produce ATP.

Muscle groups

Aerobic exercises involve large muscle groups, like those in the legs and arms, while anaerobic exercises target specific muscle groups, like those in the arms or chest.

Fatigue

While aerobic exercises can lead to fatigue over time, anaerobic can lead to immediate fatigue due to the higher intensity.

Aerobic exercises include jogging, cycling and swimming, while examples of anaerobic exercises include weightlifting, sprinting and high-intensity interval training.

Both aerobic and anaerobic exercises are important for overall health and fitness. A balanced workout routine should include a combination of both aerobic and anaerobic activities.

Anaerobic exercise examples

Weightlifting

Anaerobic exercises are high-intensity activities that involve short bursts of energy and do not require oxygen for energy production.

Here are some examples of anaerobic exercises:

Weightlifting

It involves lifting heavy weights to build muscle and increase strength.

Sprinting

It involves running at maximum speed for a short distance, usually less than 400 meters.

High intensity interval training

HIIT involves short bursts of high-intensity exercises, like jumping jacks or burpees, followed by short periods of rest or low-intensity exercises.

Plyometrics

It involves explosive movements, like jumping or bounding, to increase power and strength.

Calisthenics

Calisthenics involves bodyweight exercises like push-ups, pull-ups and squats, to build strength and endurance.

Circuit training

It involves performing a series of exercises, one after the other, with little or no rest in between.

Jump rope

It involves jumping continuously over a rope for short periods, which can improve cardiovascular health, coordination and agility.

Anaerobic exercises are important for building muscle, increasing strength, improving power and speed and boosting overall fitness. While they can be quite intense and may not be suitable for everyone, it's important to consult with a healthcare professional before starting any aerobic or anaerobic exercise programme, especially if you have any health conditions.

Aerobic activity examples

Swimming

Aerobic activities are low to moderate-intensity exercises that rely on oxygen for energy production. These exercises help improve cardiovascular health, endurance and overall fitness.

Here are some examples of aerobic activities:

Brisk walking

It involves walking at a brisk pace, typically at a speed of 3-4 miles per hour.

Running

It involves running at a moderate pace, typically at a speed of 5-8 miles per hour.

Cycling

It involves cycling on a stationary or outdoor bike at a moderate intensity.

Swimming

It involves doing the activity at a moderate pace for a sustained period.

Dancing

It involves doing the activity to music for a sustained period, like Zumba or aerobic dance.

Aerobic classes

It involves attending a structured aerobic class, like step aerobics or kickboxing.

Hiking

It involves walking on a trail or in nature at a moderate pace.

Rowing

It involves using a rowing machine to simulate rowing on water at a moderate intensity.

Cross-country skiing

It involves skiing on flat or hilly terrain for a sustained period.

Aerobic and anaerobic activities should be performed for at least 150 minutes per week (depending on which you choose), spread out over several days, to achieve maximum health benefits.

These activities can be tailored to suit individual fitness level and preference and can be performed alone or in a group setting.

