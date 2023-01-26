Difference Between Psychosomatic Symptom Disorder and Somatic Symptom Disorder

Psychosomatic symptom disorder (PSD) and somatic symptom disorder (SSD) are two closely related conditions characterized by the presence of physical symptoms that cannot be explained by a medical condition or injury.

While both disorders involve the presence of physical symptoms, there are some key differences between the two that are important to understand.

What is psychosomatic symptom disorder?

PSD, also known as somatoform disorder, is characterized by the presence of physical symptoms that are caused by psychological or emotional factors.

These symptoms may include pain, fatigue, or weakness, and may be accompanied by feelings of anxiety or depression. The symptoms are not caused by a medical condition or injury and cannot be explained by laboratory tests or physical examination.

People with PSD may have a history of psychological or emotional trauma, and they may be more likely to experience symptoms when they're under stress.

What is somatic symptom disorder?

Somatic symptoms are characterized by the presence of physical symptoms that are accompanied by excessive worry or concern about the symptoms.

People with somatics may have a preoccupation with their symptoms, and they may be more likely to seek medical attention for them. Unlike PSD, the symptoms of SSD may be caused by a medical condition or injury, but excessive worry and concern about the symptoms is what differentiates it from other medical conditions.

Diagnosis

Both psychosomatic symptoms and somatic symptoms can be distressing for those who experience them, and they may both lead to difficulties in daily functioning. However, there are some key differences in terms of diagnosis, treatment, and prognosis.

Diagnosis of PSD is typically based on an evaluation of the patient's symptoms and medical history, as well as a psychological assessment. Treatment may include therapy, medication, and self-care strategies to help manage stress and anxiety. The prognosis of PSD is generally good, and with proper treatment, most people are able to reduce their symptoms and improve their quality of life.

Diagnosis of SSD is also based on an evaluation of the patient's symptoms and medical history, but it also includes an assessment of the patient's level of worry or concern about the symptoms.

Treatment may include therapy, medication, and self-care strategies to help manage stress and anxiety, as well as working with a healthcare provider to address any underlying medical conditions or injuries. The prognosis for SSD is generally good, but it may depend on the underlying medical condition or injury.

PSD is characterized by the presence of physical symptoms that are caused by psychological or emotional factors, while somatics is characterized by the presence of physical symptoms that are accompanied by excessive worry or concern about the symptoms.

Both disorders can be distressing for those who experience them, but with proper treatment, most people are able to reduce their symptoms and improve their quality of life.

