Different Types Of Lunges Exercise And Their Benefits

Lunges exercise is a great way to work on your lower body and strengthen your muscles. It can be done using dumbbells or just with body weight alone. They're also an efficient way of getting in shape because they allow you to burn calories without impacting your joints severely, which makes them suitable for all ages and fitness levels.

Types of Lunges Exercise To Try

Here are some of the lunges exercise variations that you can try:

1) Curtsy Lunge

The curtsy lunge is a great variation that works the hips and glutes, as well as the quadriceps. It also helps to level any imbalances in your legs, which can cause injury.

To do this exercise:

Start standing with feet hip-width apart and holding dumbbells in each hand with arms straight down at your sides.

Then step back with one leg (keeping knees bent), bending both knees until you're in a deep lunge position—the front knee should be just above or at 90 degrees, while keeping it aligned over the ankle.

After you've lowered yourself into position, push off with your front foot to return to standing (you may need help from a trainer or friend if you need any guidance).

Repeat on other side!

Reverse lung helps in activating your core. (Image via Pexels / Anna Shvets)

2) Reverse Lunge

A reverse lunges exercise activates your core, glutes, and hamstrings. It's ideal for anyone with knee concerns, difficulty balancing or less hip mobility.

To do the reverse lunge:

When you stand up tall, your shoulders should be back and your core should be tight.

Keep your feet hips apart.

Take a big step back with one leg and land on the ball of your foot.

Bring that leg forward to the starting position.

Repeat with the other foot.

3) Prisoner Lunge

Prisoner lunges exercise is an innovative and dynamic exercise that will build stability in your joints and core for better consistency and ball-striking.

To do the prisoner lunge:

Start with a normal squat stance, feet hip width apart and hands behind your head.

Keep your chest up and dip down so that your knees are bent and hovering just above the ground.

Your rear knee should be about an inch off the floor for each repetition of this exercise.

Make sure that you keep both feet flat on the floor during all repetitions of this exercise.

Bring yourself back up into a standing position by using your glutes (the muscles at the back of your butt). This movement can also be done without weights in hand as well!

Jumping lunges strengthens your hamstrings and glute muscles. (Image via Unsplash / Aparna Johri )

4) Jump Lunges

A jumping lunge is a fantastic lower-body exercise that challenges the quads, hamstrings, glutes, hip flexors, and calves as well as your cardiovascular system.

Jump lunges are best used as a warmup exercise prior to an agility or speed workout or as part of an overall plyometric routine. Their explosive nature is also useful for building strength and power by targeting fast-twitch muscle fibers.

To do jump lunges exercise:

Begin by kneeling on the floor, with your back knee bent.

Jump up, switching legs in midair (so that you land with your other leg forward).

Repeat for specified reps.

5) Walking Lunges

Walking lunges can help increase your range of motion, which can be beneficial to athletes, casual exercisers, and fitness novices alike.

To complete a walking lunge exercise:

Take a long step forward with one leg, lowering your hips toward the floor until your front thigh is parallel to the ground.

Your back knee should be bent at about a 90-degree angle and your front shin should be vertical.

Lower your body by bending both knees until you reach an almost-squatting position, then push up through that back heel to return to standing. That's one rep!

Continue alternating legs for several more repetitions on each side of your body before resting briefly and repeating as many times as you'd like—remember that lunges are best done in moderation so don’t overdo it! After all, there are plenty of other effective exercises out there!

Increases your range of motion. (Image via Pexels / Monstera)

If you're new to lunges exercise or want to take things slow, start out with just five reps per leg. More experienced lifters may want ten or more. Just remember not to go too fast—we're talking about controlled movements here—and keep proper form throughout the range of motion (from foot strike through extension).

Lunges are a Great Way to get in Shape and Strengthen Your Muscles

Lunges exercise is a great way to get in shape and strengthen your muscles. They work the entire lower body, from your thighs and butt to your calves and ankles. Lunges can also help improve your balance and stability, which is especially important if you have bad knees or another injury that makes it hard for you to move around normally.

Lunges are often used as a warm-up exercise before a workout, but they can be done at home as well. If you're new to this type of lunges exercise, start with lighter weights until you feel comfortable doing them at full speed. You'll probably see results after just one or two weeks—and if not, keep at it!

Poll : 0 votes