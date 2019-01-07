Diksha Chhabra's Fat-loss Challenge

Fitness Trainer Diksha Chhabra recently organised a fat-loss challenge at the Pinnacle Mall Dwaraka, Delhi. At the event she spoke about the importance of maintaing a strict diet and exercising regularly. The agenda of this event was to create awareness on health and fitness.

Out of the many that attended the event, 15 of them have taken up the challenge. She gave them a few diet tips which included the following :

1. Drink atleast 4 litres of water everyday. Make it a habit.

2. Replace carbohydrates with complex carbohydrates

3. Fat doesn’t make you fat hence consume good fat.

She also explained the right combination of protein plus fat (healthy) and carbohydrates plus fat (unhealthy), Healthy sugar replacement with stevia, Myths of Whey protein, the importance of adding class 1 protein in your diet and the the healthy impact of consumption of multivitamin.

Diksha has suggested a few exercises to be followed strictly for a month. The winners of this challenge will be rewarded with gift vouchers from Decathlon Dwaraka, Delhi.

Diksha is a Delhi based certifed fitness trainer & Sports Nutritionist. She is also former Mrs. India Earth, 2017. She was given the title Mrs. Body fit at the beauty pageant.