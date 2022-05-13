What Is the Dirty Dog Bodyweight Exercise? Correct Form, Variations, Benefits and Common Mistakes

Do you want to improve your abdominal strength? If yes, try the dirty dog bodyweight exercise. But what exactly is a dirty dog and what is the procedure to perform the exercise correctly? Here’s everything to know about this effective core strengthening workout.

The dirty dog exercise, also called hip side lift, fire hydrant or quadruped hip abduction, is basically a beginner level core workout that works to improve the mobility of your back and hamstrings and also targets some major muscles in your lower body, including your hips, thighs, quads, abs and glutes. When performed accurately, this bodyweight exercise activates your core and strengthens your abdominal muscles.

You can add this exercise to your warm-up routine or simply include it in your abdominal strength or lower body training workout.

How to perform a dirty dog? Correct form and technique:

To get started: To perform the exercise; first, take a tabletop or quadruped position and keep your knees and hands on the ground. You may use a yoga mat for more comfort. Make sure your hands are directly beneath your shoulders and your knees are under your hips.

Step-by-step instructions:

Keeping your right knee bent at a 90-degree angle, lift your leg away from your body.

Move your knee at a 45-degree angle or simply lift it as high as you can. Keep your core engaged.

Hold the position for about 5 to 6 seconds. Breathe easily.

Now reverse the move by lowering your knee back towards the initial position.

Pause for a few seconds and then repeat on the other side.

Complete the desired repetitions on both the legs.

Here's a video for your reference:

While performing a dirty dog, make sure to keep your pelvis as well as your upper body absolutely straight and still. The movement should come from the hips throughout the exercise. Also, keep your spine neutral and do not bend your waist at any point.

Common mistakes:

To ensure that dirty dog bodyweight exercise is safe and effective, avoid the given mistakes:

Do not bend your lower back: When performing a dirty dog, you should never collapse your lower back as this can strain your muscles and result in severe pain. So, to avoid this, keep your muscles engaged and your back flat and straight.

Do not look up and down during the exercise: Moving your neck down or up during the exercise puts extra tension on your neck and spine. You should always keep your gaze straight and not tilt your chin up or down.

Do not move too fast: You must always perform the exercise in a slow and controlled manner to maintain the right form. Going through the exercise too fast may lead to pain and injuries.

Major benefits of the dirty dog exercise:

This lower body bodyweight exercise targets your inner and outer thighs, maximis psoas, gluteus medius, as well as quadriceps.

When performed as a warm-up exercise, the dirty dog movement helps get your body prepared for workouts. Plus, it also helps improve the motion of your hip extension, hip abduction, and external hip rotation. Since a dirty dog requires a neutral back and spine, it also works on your core muscles, including your abdominal muscles or transverse abdominis.

If your job requires you to sit for long hours, performing a few repetitions of a dirty dog can help relax your core and hips.

Variations of the dirty dog:

You can also perform this core strengthening exercise in different variations to make it easier or even more challenging depending on your fitness levels.

1.) Standing dirty dog exercise:

If you find being on all fours difficult, then try to practice the exercise while standing. Stand straight with your feet at a hip-width distance, lift your leg and move it to the side. Keep your other leg stable and your hips forward. Reverse the movement by bringing your leg towards your body and lowering it so that your toes reach the floor. If you have problems balancing your body, put one hand on a chair or wall.

2.) Use a resistance band:

To make your muscles work harder, you may add a resistance band around your legs. To keep the form correct, use a lighter strength resistance band initially, and work your way up as you gain strength and confidence.

Summary:

The dirty dog bodyweight exercise is a safe workout for most people. But if you have knee or hip problems, lower back pain, or wrist pain, then do not attempt this workout. If you feel any strain on your muscles during the exercise, stop immediately and try to perform a standing version of the dirty dog as explained above. If the pain persists, consult a doctor immediately.

Edited by Diptanil Roy