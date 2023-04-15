Discover the best sleeping position for a restful night's sleep

If you're like most people, your sleeping position is something you've probably never given much thought to.

However, there are certain positions that are better for health than others. Some experts recommend sleeping on the side, while others vouch back sleeping as the best position for restful sleep at night.

Let's look at all these options and understand why one might be better for you than the other:

What is the best sleeping position?

There are so many factors that can affect your sleep, including the type of mattress you have and where it's positioned in the room.

The best sleeping position for you might not be the same as it is for someone else. Some prefer to sleep on their side, while others like to curl up in a ball with their knees tucked into their chest (known as fetal position).

Whatever position feels the most comfortable, try to stick with it whenever possible so that over time, your body will get used to sleeping that way.

Sleeping on your side

Sleeping on your side can help reduce snoring. (Image via Unsplash/Kinga Howard)

Side sleeping is the most common position, and it's an easy one to master. It can help reduce snoring, back pain and heartburn.

If you're a side sleeper who also suffers from acid reflux or asthma (two common conditions), this position may be especially beneficial, as it moves the chest muscles away from the esophagus and lungs.

If you experience any discomfort while lying on your side, like numbness in the leg(s) that's not there when lying flat or soreness in the shoulder, try changing positions every 15 minutes or so till you find one that feels comfortable enough to fall asleep in.

Best sleeping position for sleep apnea

Sleeping on the side is recommended for those with sleep apnea. (Image via Pexels/Johnmark smith)

If you have sleep apnea, sleeping on your side can help keep your airways open. If you're a back sleeper, though, this position may make it more difficult for you to breathe as effectively compared to sleeping in another position.

Sleeping on the stomach is also known to cause snoring and sleep apnea, as it puts pressure on the throat and causes vibrations during breathing cycles (which can make snoring sounds).

Best sleeping position for back pain

Sleeping on the back can help you fall asleep faster. (Image via Pexels/Pixabay)

If you have back pain, sleeping on the side is the best position for you. Not only does it help with back pain, but it's also beneficial in many other ways:

Helps you fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer.

Sleeping on your side can reduce snoring and sleep apnea symptoms. That means if someone in your household suffers from either condition (or both), switching up their sleep routine may help them get a better night's rest.

Are there any drawbacks to sleeping on your side?

For some, sleeping on the side can cause shoulder pain. (Image via Unsplash/Kinga Howard)

While sleeping on the side is generally a good thing, there are some drawbacks. Sleeping on the side can put pressure on the hips and cause discomfort, especially if you're not accustomed to being in that position.

It's also important to keep in mind that sleeping on the side can cause pressure on the shoulder and arm, leading to numbness or tingling in the hand. If that happens regularly, it could be an indication of sleep apnea (a disorder where people stop breathing for short periods during sleep).

In general, though, sleeping this way has many benefits, though. It helps prevent snoring by keeping the airways open, reduces neck pain, improves circulation throughout the body and just feels good.

Learning about proper sleeping positions can help you rest easier and feel better

Sleeping position can vary for every person. (Image via Unsplash/Shane )

If you're trying to find a comfortable sleeping position, there are several things to consider. The first thing you need to do is determine why it's that you want to change your sleeping habits.

Getting a good night's sleep is vital for overall health and wellbeing. By choosing the right sleeping position, you can help promote a restful and comfortable night's sleep.

Experiment with different positions to find the one that works best for you. You will be on your way to waking up feeling refreshed and ready to take on the day.

