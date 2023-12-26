Sweating is a natural process and whenever we work on our bodies, we experience it. However, excessive sweating during workout is a concern to ponder upon as it could be related to an underlying health condition you might have.

Although sweating during workouts is a common phenomenon, there are various factors that influence it, such as genetics, workout intensity, weather or your health.

If you are not working out regularly then if you suddenly start an intense workout chances are you will get more sweaty and get exhausted earlier compared to someone who is a regular.

Excessive sweating could be due to too many layers of clothing or depending upon the temperature outside or inside. If none of this are the case then the answer may lie in a condition known as hyperhidrosis.

In this article, we will discuss more about why is there excessive sweating during workouts, how to prevent it, and whether there are any available treatments for it or not.

Excessive sweating during workout

Causes of excessive sweating (Image by Drazen Zigic on Freepik)

There are several factors that can influence your sweating which can be:

Hyperhidrosis

Hyperhidrosis (Image by benzoix on Freepik)

Hyperhidrosis is a condition in which the sympathetic nerve, responsible for controlling sweating, gets highly sensitive. which leads to excessive sweating in your body. It mainly occurs from hands, feet, face, or underarms. However, in hyperhidrosis, sweating can show up on any part of the body or all over the body as well.

Hyperhidrosis is usually of two types based on its origin- primary and secondary. Primary is when you inherit this condition, while the secondary type is due to other underlying health issues in your body such as excessive consumption of alcohol, diabetes, infections, thyroid or tumors.

So, if you sweat excessively even when you are not exercising then chances are you have hyperhidrosis.

Other factors that influence excessive sweating

Other factors influencing excessive sweating in your body (Image by Drazen Zigic on Freepik)

Body weight is one factor that can make you sweat more compared to others. Having a larger body leads to more heat generation and more sweating to cool down your body.

Further, if you start your workout after a heavy meal it might cause increased levels of sweating as it tends to increase your body temperature. Moreover, if you start working out post-recovery from some illness then too you can experience excessive sweating.

Another factor is having an intensive workout. Since sweat is released to cool down your body, workouts that effectively raise your body temperature can also make you sweat excessively.

How to prevent excessive sweating during workout?

Prevention (Photo by Jonathan Borba on Unsplash)

To manage excessive sweating during workouts one can opt for:

Antiperspirants on the hotspots of sweating. Antiperspirants hinder the excessive sweat-producing sweat glands. Wearing light clothes. Avoid heavy meals before a workout. Work out in a cooler environment. Botox injections can be used which can block the nerves which makes you sweat. There are medicines available that can hinder sweat gland activity. If nothing works, you can go for surgery. Surgeries like the removal of sweat glands or cutting nerves that stimulate sweat are available.

Sweating is good for our body as it helps to keep our body cool, however, if you are experiencing excessive sweating during workout then it is possible that you have some underlying health condition. Getting it checked by a medical professional should be your priority.