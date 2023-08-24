Do heart attacks often occur on Mondays? Study makes shocking revelation

New research from the British Heart Foundation found that heart attacks, known as STEMI are most likely to occur on Mondays. STEMI attacks are deadly and are probably associated with the levels of stress hormones in the body.

Professor Sir Nilesh Samani, medical director at the British Heart Foundation, said:

“We now need to unpack what it is about certain days of the week that makes them more likely. Doing so could help doctors better understand this deadly condition so we can save more lives in (the) future.”

STEMI heart attacks can also occur on Sundays, according to the study. Dr. Jack Laffan, Cardiologist at the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust said to the Daily Mail:

“It is likely to be due to the stress of returning to work. Increased stress leads to rising levels of the stress hormone cortisol, which is linked to a higher risk of heart attack.”

Why do heart attacks occur on Mondays?

Dr. Jack Laffan, cardiologist at the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust, told the Daily Mail:

A STEMI, or ST-elevation myocardial infarction is associated with the obstruction of the blood supply to the heart muscles. Due to thata, the muscles of the heart are weakened and cannot supply blood to the rest of the body.

A STEMI can be treated with an emergency angioplasty, which reopens the artery. Shockingly, 38% of such emergency cases are STEMI heart attacks. The occurrence of STEMI on Mondays is obvious due to work-related stress on the first working day of the week. Anxiety is one of the major triggers for cardiovascular attacks.

Symptoms of STEMI heart attacks

The symptoms of all cardiovascular attacks similar and must be identified to get medical attention immediately.

Here are a few symptoms to watch out for:

Chest pain and discomfort

Chest pain is a common sign of heart attacks. These can last for a few minutes to a few hours. A heavy or tight feeling around the chest is usually felt, but chest pain might not occur at all.

Excessive sweating

Pumping of blood gets difficult through the arteries. Thta causes excessive sweating.

It's also known as cold sweating and is one of the most important symptoms to watch out for. Early detection of cold sweats can prevent deaths.

Fatigue

People at risk of heart attacks often feel fatigued throughout the day. However, it's difficult to diagnose, as fatigue can also occur from other medical conditions.

Early signs of heart disease are mild and are often ignored. Chronic fatigue might be associated with a higher risk of heart attacks and must be taken seriously for early diagnosis.

Dizziness

People at high risk often experience lightheadedness and dizziness and often ignore these symptoms. Although dizziness is associated with various medical issues, it's always the best to get a proper diagnosis to prevent any mishaps.

