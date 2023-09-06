Doctor clarifies concerns about Senator Mitch McConnell's health, says he did not suffer a stroke

After Senator Mitch McConnell froze in front of the cameras while answering questions asked by reporters on two separate issues, the public is worried sick about his health. Most of the ongoing conversations surrounding the octogenarian's health suggested that he suffered a stroke or a seizure on both occasions.

However, Brian Monahan, the Capitol's consulting physician, has cleared the air about the rumors and said that no such thing has happened. He has clarified that contrary to popular opinion, Senator McConnell did not suffer a stroke or a seizure. Neither was he suffering from Parkinson's disease as some suggested.

Officials at the Senate's house insist that the reason why Mitch McConnell froze in front of everyone was due to a general "lightheadedness" he felt at the moment as a result of a head injury he suffered a while ago.

Back in March, McConnell had fallen at a hotel in Washington and sustained a head injury, which resulted in him suffering a concussion and a few broken ribs.

Who is Mitch McConnell and how long has he been in office?

Addison Mitchell McConnell III is an American politician and a retired attorney. He has been an active member of the U.S. Senate since 1985, however, his political stance has gone through some extreme shifts.

During the time he was starting off, he was more pragmatic and moderately inclined towards the Republican agenda. However, with time, he shifted his allegiance and became more inclined towards the right, reflecting conservative ideals.

Currently, McConnell is serving his seventh term as a United States senator from Kentucky. Besides this, he is also serving as the Senate Minority Leader. This will be his second time serving in this role. He had earlier held this post from 2007 to 2015.

Did Mitch McConnell actually suffer a stroke?

As mentioned, Capitol's attending physician Brian Monahan, has already clarified that there is no reason to worry about McConnell's health. The health expert has ruled out all possibilities of a stroke or a seizure following his two very public instances of freezing for about 30 seconds in front of the camera.

Monahan has made these claims after cross-checking with McConnell’s neurologists and conducting multiple evaluations, which also include brain MRI imaging and a test that is used to measure electrical imaging in the brain.

Although it is unclear as to why he froze in front of the camera, people at the Senator's office attribute it to a head injury McConnell suffered back in March.

The update about his health comes in the wake of a controversy surrounding the fact that whether he will be fit enough to run as a United States Senator due to the growing concerns surrounding his health. However, as stated by the office, it seems like Senator Mitch McConnell's role as a Congress leader is not coming to an end any time soon.