Bipolar disorder is characterized by mood dysfunctions that can include emotional highs and lows. While it is now recognized that mental health issues can manifest differently in each individual, it is often unclear whether they are progressive in nature and how this factor affects individuals. Many clinicians and researchers believe that bipolar disorder tends to get worse with age.

Bipolar disorder is a neuropsychiatric condition, which means that individuals with these conditions often also have an associated brain pathology. This is important to understand, as many continue to believe that bipolar disorder and other mood disorders are not "real."

By understanding the duration and development of bipolar disorder, one can learn to notice factors that can contribute to the deterioration of the symptoms.

Does bipolar disorder get worse with age?

While progression can happen in bipolar disorder, it can vary among individuals. Some evidence suggests that the symptoms of bipolar disorder can worsen as individuals change. This has been particularly noted for depressive episodes and difficulties with cognition. They may also experience fewer manic episodes as they grow older.

Does bipolar disorder get worse with age? Yes, this may be especially noted in individuals who go untreated for this condition. This is because treatment, including therapy and medication, often stabilizes the patient's symptoms.

For instance, if you do have symptoms of bipolar disorder, your mental health professional can help you learn tools for emotional regulation and psycho-educate you about your symptoms. Additionally, medications target mood dysregulation as well.

Why does bipolar disorder get worse with age?

Like many other mental health conditions, bipolar disorder has a genetic predisposition. If you have been to therapy, you may notice that the professionals ask you for your family history of mental health issues. This means, if your parents have a history of anxiety or related conditions, there is a chance that this will increase your risk of developing that condition.

Additionally, bipolar disorder is associated with changes in brain structure and function. Aging also leads to the deterioration of telomeres, which impacts mood and memory. Co-occurring conditions may also influence the prognosis of a condition.

If you also end up experiencing any other medical or psychological conditions, it can add to the burden of your symptoms. Women may experience the added difficulty of menopause-related changes in their later years.

Knowing that bipolar disorder gets worse with age helps us become more vigilant about our mental health at a later point in our lives. This also helps those who have a family member with bipolar disorder.

Consistently adhering to treatment and working with a professional helps to manage symptoms. Not everyone will experience a deterioration of symptoms, but it remains essential to incorporate protective measures.

