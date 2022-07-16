Fact Check: Does Deep Water Running Help With Injury Recovery?

Deep water running is a low-impact way to get a high-quality workout and improve your cardiovascular endurance.

It can also help you recover from injury. However, it's important to note that deep water running isn't for everyone. The intensity of the exercise depends on your fitness level and goals, so you should always consult your doctor before beginning this or any other exercise programme.

What is Deep Water Running?

Deep water running is a great way to get a good workout and improve your cardiovascular endurance.

For example, if you run on land, your foot strikes the ground with every step. This impact forces your body to work hard to prevent injury and absorb the shock from each strike. In contrast, deep water running allows you to move without having any physical contact with the ground or surface you're running on; it means there's no impact involved in deep water running at all.

When done correctly, deep water running provides an intense workout without causing any joint pain or injuries associated with regular impact-based exercise programmes like jogging or sprinting outdoors while using heavy machinery, such as treadmills or stairmasters.

How is Deep Water Running Beneficial?

While it's true that deep water running is a low-impact activity, there are other benefits to this workout. The water absorbs about 80 percent of your weight, so you can really run hard without putting much pressure on your joints. That makes it ideal for runners who are recovering from an injury or have arthritis.

Another reason why many people love deep water running? It’s easier on the joints than other forms of cross training, like cycling or swimming. Cycling causes more impact on the knees and ankles, as you're pushing down with each pedal stroke. Swimming has minimal impact if done correctly—but when used as cross training for runners - it generally results in soreness in muscles, as they work harder.

Deep Water Running Can Help You Train For Competitive Events

Deep water running can:

Help you train for competitive events.

Help you build your endurance, speed, strength, agility and balance.

Deep Water Running Engages More Muscle Groups

Deep water running engages more muscle groups than land running, including the core and hips. That's because it requires you to use your core to balance yourself in a new way. While the impact of deep water running is 90% lower than land-based running, it still provides resistance through waves created by your feet as they strike the water's surface.

That means this form of activity can be just as effective in strengthening bones and muscles as land-based exercises, like jogging or cycling, when done correctly. In fact, a study found that people who participate in both types of exercise have similar bone density levels.

Deep Water Running Can Improve Stability and Balance

One of the most common benefits cited by athletes who have tried deep water running is that it can increase stability and balance. That's because your body weight is supported by the water, ensuring you’re not slamming down on to hard ground after every step you take.

Moreover, you also don’t have to worry about rolling an ankle on uneven terrain or having your foot gets caught in a crack in the pavement while running. The softness of the water makes it much safer than other surfaces (and generally more comfortable). That means even if you’re not working out outdoors at all times of the year and/or living where there isn't always access to natural land trails, you still get similar benefits from doing this form of exercise indoors.

It's important to note that one potential downside is that some people might feel unstable if they're used to only running on solid ground. However, once they get used to deep water running, it's a cake walk.

Deep Water Running Can Help You Stay Active

If you are recovering from an injury, deep water running is a great way to stay active without causing further damage. That's because water cushions your joints and muscles, reducing the impact of running on your body. While land-based exercise may be too painful or difficult for someone who's injured, a simple jog in the pool can help keep their heart rate up and blood flowing through their veins.

Deep water running also provides other benefits that make it well worth trying out even if you're not injured. It engages more muscle groups than land running does. That means it can help you become fitter - and when done correctly - it can provide just as much cardiovascular benefit as jogging on dry land.

Moreover, deep water running requires less effort than sprinting on land, making it easier for beginners to get into shape quickly.

Conclusion

We hope this article has helped you learn more about deep water running and whether it could be the right choice for your training.

If you’re looking for a way to get back in shape without further injuring yourself, deep water running is an excellent option. The most important thing is to listen to your body and know when enough is enough.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you like swimming? Yes No 0 votes so far