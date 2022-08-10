Fact Check: Does Running Cause Fat Loss?

Considering the fact that there are innumerable people across the globe who go for morning or evening runs, it is understandable why some are curious about whether running causes fat loss.

Fitness is about improving strength, feeling more energetic, and promoting your personal well-being. Running is, of course, a great cardio exercise, so it must aid in fat loss.

Or does it?

Does running cause fat loss?

Simply put, whether you lose fat depends on your diet. You will lose weight if you are on a calorie deficit, and you will put on weight if you are on a calorie surplus. Ultimately, losing fat depends on your overall calorie intake. Exercise, resistance training, and cardio helps increase calorie deficiency.

Hence, you can lose weight with just diet, but you cannot lose weight with just training if your diet is not under control.

Running is a great way to burn calories. The body burns extra calories to generate energy, which fuels the effort required for the run. So while you could answer yes to the question "does running cause fat loss?", it is absolutely important to understand the concept of calorie deficit and calorie surplus in this context.

However, if you are going to use running as a form of fat loss, that is a whole different discussion.

Does only running cause fat loss?

Running without keeping your diet in check will aid your physical fitness and keep you more mobile as you age. However, it may not be enough if you wish to achieve a lean physique.

If you are already lean and want to maintain that physique, running might be enough for you. On the other hand, if you want to lose weight, you may not benefit from only running.

It is important to add resistance training to your overall routine if you want to trigger significant weight loss. Only a cardio routine will not help you.

Some individuals use running as a warm-up and proceed to workout at the gym, while some use running as a cool-down exercise after gym.

If you are a beginner wondering whether running causes fat loss, it is a different approach. If you have never done anything to improve your physical fitness, running will help towards the initial days as your body tries to adjust to the new cardio routine.

However, sooner or later, you will hit a plateau where you will have to add resistance training or intense cardio routines such as HIIT to continue the weight loss process.

There is no definitive answer to “does running cause fat loss?” Everyone has different fitness levels, and their bodies respond to fitness routines differently.

Some people will benefit heavily from running while others may need to add other forms of training to their workout routine.

Nevertheless, if not for fat loss, running is good for your joints. It helps stave off emotional and mental stress. Not to mention, going outside daily works wonders for your overall well-being.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Saman