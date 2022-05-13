Fact Check: Does the T25 Workout Program Actually Work?

There are various forms of workouts that you can try during your fitness journey, and the T25 workout program is one of them. It was created by Shaun Thompson, an elite fitness trainer who is known for developing unique training programs.

However, before starting the program, there are some things to know such as whether the program works or not, what it is, and how it can be done.

Is the T25 workout program effective?

There have been concerns over whether it’s an effective program or a waste of time. So far, it’s been proved to be an effective program since the T25 workout program is a high-intensity fitness program.

Now, Shaun T. specifically for Individuals who do not have more than half an hour to dedicate towards their physical fitness.

One of the reasons it is said to work is because it’s a HIIT program. HIIT programs are high intensity interval training routines where the workouts require intense bursts of energy for one exercise followed by a lower intense exercise. It can either be the same exercise or a different form. Nevertheless, the primary idea is to increase the heart rate with intense exercise and then bring it down with less-intense workouts.

Considering the T25 workout program revolves around the basic principles of HIIT, it is said to be effective.

What is the T25 workout program?

The program consists of a 10-week home workout DVD series. Overall, it involves a variation of movements, exercises, and weight training that targets each body part at a time before moving to the next one.

It’s divided into 10 different workouts of 25 minutes each, and that is further broken down into phases for progressive overload.

Part one

The first part of the workout program is called the ‘Alpha Phase’. This phase does not require any equipment and is purely body weight training. This phase lasts for a duration of five weeks.

You have single workout sessions for four days, 2 workout sessions on the 5th day, the 6th day is for rest, and the 7th day is for stretching. The workouts included in the Alpha Phase are:

Cardio Speed training Lower body Full body Stretch

Part two

The next phase of the workout program is called ‘Beta Phase’. This phase does not require equipment, but you can add weight to it if you want to increase the intensity of the program.

The Beta Phase is an addition to the Alpha Phase and lasts for five weeks as well. In this phase, the intensity moves up, and focuses on one body part at a time:

Core cardio Speed training Rip’t body circuit Intense or dynamic core Upper body

The ultimate focus for the first two phases is to work on each body part for 30 to 60 seconds before moving to the next part.

Since there is no rest in the T25 workout program, the muscles become rather fatigued by the end of the 60 seconds.

Part 3

The third phase is called the ‘Gamma Phase’ and is an optional purchase. You will require weights for this phase, and you must be prepared to challenge yourself to complete the Gamma Phase.

Each video focuses on a different body part, but the intensity level is maximum. The workouts for Gamma Phase are:

Rip’t Up upper body Speed training The pyramid (focuses on endurance) Extreme or intense body circuit

Additionally, the T25 workout program comes with a diet recommendation that aids in weight loss.

Who can do the T25 workout program?

Essentially, everyone can do the program, but the intensity from the Alpha Phase to the Gamma Phase will vary. If your fitness level is zero, and you’re starting with this program, you must take it slow.

On the other hand, someone who has an advanced fitness level should be able to do every phase with a higher intensity. Ultimately, how the workouts are done depends on the fitness level of each individual.

Shaun T. designed the program for individuals who do not have the time to workout. The reason each workout lasts for 25-minutes is to enable them to work on their fitness levels. The fitness program believes that everyone can dedicate only half an hour to their fitness levels.

Bottom line

If you are someone who is looking to put in 100% of effort for 25 minutes a day, the T25 workout program is for you. But, if you’re someone who wants to rest between sets, do various forms of resistance training and strength training such as bench press, squats, and other things, this workout will not suit you. In this case, you have to go to a gym where the equipment is available to accommodate such complex and compound exercises.

Therefore, to conclude, the T25 workout program is effective but may not be the best choice for everyone.

Edited by Diptanil Roy