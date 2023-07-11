Does using Vaseline make your lips dark overtime? Explained

If you're an avid Vaseline user, you will know that this iconic petroleum jelly has been hailed as a savior for dry and chapped lips.

The smooth texture and hydrating properties of this petroleum jelly have made it a go-to product for millions of people worldwide. However, amidst all the praise and countless success stories, there are whispers of concern. Some claim that prolonged use of Vaseline can lead to a gradual darkening of the lips.

Now, before you start panicking and throwing out your beloved tube of Vaseline, it's important to take a closer look at the science behind this claim. Is there any truth to the notion that our trusted lip balm could cause the lips to darken over time

Does applying vaseline darken your skin?

Contains tanning oils (Image via Umsplash/Towfiqu Barbhuiya)

Many people associate vaseline or tanning oils, like mineral oil, with faster and deeper tans.

According to a study published in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology, mineral oil, which is similar to petrolatum (the main component of Vaseline), can enhance UVB treatment for conditions like psoriasis.

The lubricant properties of mineral oil smooth the skin, reducing reflection and allowing for increased absorption of UVB rays. As UVB rays contribute to tanning, the skin may appear darker after exposure to the sun when using tanning oils containing mineral oil.

Upper lips might appear a little darker. (Image via Unsplash/Towfiqu Barbhuiya)

While tanning oils may work to enhance tanning on the skin, it's important to note that the lips do not tan.

The skin on the lips is different from the rest of the body, lacking the same level of melanin production. Therefore, applying this petroleum jelly or any other tanning oil to the lips will not result in a darker pigmentation of the lips themselves.

However, if we shift our focus to the skin surrounding the lips, commonly known as the upper lip, it's possible that applying petroleum jelly could result in a darker appearance after sun exposure. That's because the skin on the upper lip is similar to the skin on the rest of the body and can react to UVB rays.

Are there any scientific claims?

There's limited research specifically on the effect of tanning oils on skin. It's crucial to recognize the distinction between scientific evidence and anecdotal claims.

While many individuals may claim that Vaseline darkens their lips, they lack scientific backing.

How to lighten dark lips?

Applying sunscreen (Image via Pexels/Mikhail Nilov)

To ensure the health and well-being of your lips, it's important to protect them from harmful UV rays by using a lip balm or sunscreen with SPF.

Consulting with a dermatologist or skincare professional can provide personalized advice on lip care and sun protection. Remember that beauty myths should always be examined critically, and scientific evidence should be the foundation of skincare choices.

To conclude, the claim that Vaseline darkens lips is not supported by scientific evidence. The properties that may enhance tanning in tanning oils do not apply to the lips, as they do not tan in the same way as the rest of the body.

However, if you're referring to the skin surrounding the lips, it's plausible that using petroleum jelly may result in a darker appearance after sun exposure.

