Dolph Lundgren cancer diagnosis: Everything we know so far

Dolph Lundgren, the Swedish actor best known for his role as Ivan Drago in "Rocky IV," recently announced that he has been diagnosed with cancer. The news has come as a shock to many of his fans, who are now eager to learn more about his diagnosis and prognosis.

What happened to Dolph Lundgren?

It all started in 2008 when the "Rocky" and "Expendables" star began experiencing agonizing stomach pain. He ended up being hospitalized after doctors discovered a large tumor in his kidneys that they determined was cancerous.

Removed six tumors so far. (image via IG @lrgangproductions)

Doctors in Los Angeles have been monitoring his tumors for five years. In 2020, more tumors appeared. He underwent surgery to remove six tumors, but then doctors found a larger, seventh one. Lundgren said about the discovery:

"I didn't realize how serious the situation was until they did a scan. The doctor told me, 'It's too big; we can't remove it. It's about the size of a lemon.'

He added:

"We realized it was a lot worse than we thought."

When the actor asked his doctors how long he had left to live, they told him that two or three years was a realistic estimate. However, Lundgren said he could tell that the doctor thought it could be less than that estimate.

Dolph Lundgren health update

One of Lundgren's doctors in London discovered that his kidney cancer was behaving more like lung cancer. The doctor changed Lundgren's treatment to treat his cancer as if it were lung cancer. Within a three-month period, Lundgren said his tumors shrank by 20% and 30%.

Lundgren said his tumors shrank by 20% and 30% within three months. (image via IG @hant.se)

In 2022, Dolph Lundgren said he was watching the tumors shrink. He is now in the process of removing the remaining scar tissue. The prognosis is that there will be no cancer activity and the medication he's taking will suppress everything else.

How fast does kidney cancer spread?

According to Medical News Today, the speed at which kidney cancer spreads is widely variable. Some studies suggest that the average growth rate is 0.3 cm per year, but findings vary widely. The growth rate of the cancer depends on several factors, including the grade of the cancer, the type of kidney cancer, and the overall health of the individual.

various factors determine the spread of kidney cancer (image via pexels / anna tarazevich)

As with many other types of cancer, the spread pattern and rate of kidney cancer depends on how aggressive the cells are. Several factors can contribute to tumor development or kidney cancer can spread, including age, overall health, and the type of kidney cancer.

Dolph Lundgren's cancer diagnosis has understandably left many of his fans concerned, but he is reprising his DC role of King Nereus in Warner Bros.' "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," opening in theaters December 20. He is also returning to the role of Gunner Jensen for a fourth time in "The Expendables 4," opening September 22 .

