Don't suffer in silence: Ways to manage spring allergies

According to allergists, it's never too early to start preparing for spring allergies. Although there's no cure-all or ideal strategy to prevent them, symptoms can be reduced, according to specialists.

It must be spring if you have a runny nose, itchy eyes and head-rattling sneezes. The spring allergy season can start in February and persist till the beginning of summer in various regions of the United States.

The good news is that there are several options to treat and reduce symptoms of spring allergies.

Common symptoms of spring allergies

Seasonal allergies can be annoying. (Image via Pexels/Pavel Danilyuk)

Late March and April are typically the start of spring allergies when plants begin to blossom and pollen levels rise.

Seasonal allergies and other types of allergies are brought on by the immune system mistaking harmless substances (like pollen) for threats. This starts an attack that results in an allergic reaction, which can have an impact on the digestive system, nasal passages, skin, airways and eyes. These reactions can vary from moderate to severe.

The body goes through a complicated series of reactions that lead to spring allergy symptoms. The following is a list of typical springtime allergy symptoms:

Dark circles under eyes

Itchy nose and eyes

Clogged nose

Sneezing

Watery nose and eyes

Some people have quite severe weariness, too, which can be a major sign of spring allergies.

How to deal with spring allergies?

Pollen cannot be completely avoided, but there are ways to lessen or minimize its effects. You might even need to start these actions a little bit early each year.

Here are some ways:

1) Stay away from pollen

Masks may help in preventing spring allergies. (Image via Pexels/ Nilay Ramoliya)

First of all, pollen is an outside substance. So, make every effort to keep it there. On a warm spring day, keep the windows closed, and rely on your home's ventilation system to regulate the temperature instead of opening them.

In shoes, clothing, hair and pet fur, pollen can easily find its way into your home, so take these preventive measures:

When you enter the house, take your shoes off.

After spending some time outside, change, and wash your clothes.

In the evening, take a shower, and shampoo your hair.

When animals enter the house, dry them off with a towel.

Every week, wash your bed linens.

According to research, pollen seasons are lengthening and intensifying nationwide. The predicted increase in tree and grass growth in many regions due to climate change and rising carbon dioxide emissions will result in greater pollen level.

2) Make sure of pollen count

Allergy forecasts or pollen counts can be found on many well-known weather applications and websites.

Early in the morning and midday are often when pollen levels are at their peak, as well as on hot, windy days. You can lessen the amount of pollen you breathe in if you exercise inside during those hours or conduct errands later in the day.

Wear a premium N95 mask if you're prone to allergy symptoms and need to go outside early in the day or perform garden work. You may already own one of them because of the COVID-19 pandemic. They will aid in keeping pollen out.

3) Over-the-counter medications

Take OTC medication for allergies with doctor's consultation. (Image via Pexels/Dominika Roseclay)

If you're suffering from spring allergies, you can rely on nasal sprays and antihistamines.

Antihistamines are not nearly as effective as nasal steroid sprays. They improve allergic nasal symptoms by having an impact on a variety of mediators and cells, including allergy cells in your nose. As antihistamines only work to lessen histamine effects, many patients don't see enough improvement.

However, remember to consult your healthcare provider before taking any medication.

