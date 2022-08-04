What Is Doomscrolling? What It Does and How to Stop It

Doomscrolling is a term for a new-age habit that many of us have developed. Thanks to online media, people indulge in doomscrolling several times a day, at times well into the night. At 11 PM after a long, hard day, you don't want to fall asleep but pick up your smartphone and start swiping and scrolling. You move between trends, videos, reels, and an endless stream of negative news.

Doomscrolling or doomsurfing is described as scrolling constantly through negative or distressing news that can cause or heighten anxiety. 'Doomscrolling' was one of the most searched terms in 2021 and the New Zealand word of the year for 2020. From pandemic fatalities to job losses and other distressing news, is there an end to this scrolling? What amount of news is good for us?

Doomscrolling: Doom for our Mental Health?

Does reaching for your phone feel like jumping into a shark-infested sea of bad news and Covid stats? Do you grab your phone to check a recipe and hours later, realize you have been only reading and not cooking dinner? Do you walk around all day in a zombie-like state because there are too many reels to feel this year?

Why Do We Doomscroll?

Access to information has become easier in the past decade and a half. This has led to the attitude of seeking more and more information. When stretched too far, it manifests as staying informed up to the minute. While information is the new currency, too much of it causes anxiety and stress in those who seek it.

Researchers and mental health professionals consider this a crisis that has no straightforward solution available. Its influence is far-reaching and extends over a long duration. There was a time when news was ephemeral; now we have news cycles where events and people keep us more focused and what's the latest.

From an evolutionary perspective, we are hardwired to doomscroll. The human brain registers negative news more easily than positive ones. This helped in the past as it let us predict and prepare for any future threats. Unfortunately, we now regularly see and hear bad news everywhere we go, and our brains haven’t evolved enough to tell the difference between what’s a real threat to our survival and what isn’t.

What Is the Impact?

It’s typical to pay attention to some negative news, but too much doomscrolling can be bad for your mental and emotional health. People who struggle with anxiety or other mental health concerns may be especially drawn to doomscrolling because it can give them a false sense of control. In the long run, however, it can also make them feel worse.

Negative news transcends time and location. It’s common for doomscrollers to ruminate on negative news when they go to sleep or when they wake up in the morning. They carry a perpetual urge to check news frequently, then worry that they’re not getting enough information. These feelings can lead doomscrollers to think about the state of affairs even when they don’t want to. In short, they'll never be away from the negativity.

What Can We Do?

Doomscrolling drains us silently and given it is so much a part of life these days, completely letting go of it can be tough. However, there are basic methods that help us reduce doomsurfing.

1. Being aware

It's easier for us to keep watching reels and negative news all day compared to focusing on our sleep schedule and positive actions. Declaring a room to be device free can help reduce doomscrolling as it would draw our focus away from the screen and into the dynamic of the physical space. Remind yourself to read books and newsletters to remain well informed.

2. Detox and Decluttering

When a dress doesn't fit us, we generally discard it or give it away. Some of the apps on our phones and other electronic devices continue to stay on till eternity. Go on a virtual detox once in a while. This may include deleting social media applications for a week or two and turning off notifications when you can. This may seem unrealistic right now, but you can do it slowly and one app at a time. Athletes also recognize the importance of connecting with their fans on social media; however they also notice the telling effects it has on their mental health.

3. Look for alternatives

Want to stay updated? Get newspapers. Want to stay connected? Go out on a detox date with your friends. Looking for alternatives is helpful when you want to make drastic life changes. Digital media are convenient for sure, but they are also coupled with negative effects on our mental health.

Takeaway

Negative news is hard to avoid, especially when the world around us is constantly changing. The scrolling hasn't ended even though Covid has reduced: in 2019, we were doomscrolling about climate change and bushfires and in 2023 we'll have different news to scroll about. There’s a big difference between staying informed and spending all day sprawled on the bed in a downward spiral over the state of things. The good news is that we do have the power to limit the negative effects of doomscrolling on our lives. All we need to do is take the right actions.

