Dragon Fruit: 6 Reasons To Add It To Your Weight Loss Diet

Also known as Pitaya and strawberry pear, the dragon fruit is a low-calorie food found in tropical regions, which grows on a climbing cactus named Hylocereus. It is very low in calories and has numerous health benefits. It is easily accessible in both fresh and frozen form in the market. It is rich in nutrients, prebiotic fibers, antioxidants, and several other compounds, which makes it an effective option for weight loss.

In this article, we will give you six reasons why you should add dragon fruit to your weight loss diet ASAP.

Dragon Fruit and Weight Loss: 6 Reasons to Add Dragon Fruit to Your Diet

1) Low in Calories

The pulp is very low in calories (Image via Unsplash/Glen Carrie)

A single fruit contains much less sugar and carbohydrates than other fruits, while providing almost the same number of benefits, and the sweet pulp is as juicy and tasty.

Eating in a calorie deficit is one of the most effective ways to lose weight, and its low-calorie nature might give the same satisfaction to your tastebuds while keeping your calories in check.

2) Improves the Immune System

Its consumption boosts the immune system (Image via Unsplash/ Andrea Leopardi)

The antioxidants, vitamin C, and carotenoids found in dragon fruit are effective in stabilizing the free radicals in our body, which damage the white blood cells present in our system responsible for protecting our body from harmful substances. An improved immune system means a healthy and more active body, which is less susceptible to diseases.

3) High Fibre Content

High fiber boosts digestion (Image via Unsplash/ JJ Ying)

High fiber content ensures a healthy bowel in our body. Adding dragon fruit to your diet will keep your stomach full, which will prevent the external cravings that often result in overeating.

Consumption of this fruit saves you from those sudden moments of extreme hunger, especially when you are on a weight-loss diet. It keeps your appetite full without stuffing you with too many calories.

4) Healthy Bowel Movement

Probiotics ensure healthy digestion (Image via Unsplash/ julien Tromeur)

The high fiber content in this fruit helps with better digestion. The presence of probiotics increases the activity of good bacteria in the intestine, which ensures a healthy bowel and improves overall digestion.

5) Maintains Blood Sugar Levels

The red flesh has a very low GI score (Image via Unsplash/ Pontus Ohlsson)

The red flesh present in the fruit is rich in fiber and antioxidants. Due to its low GI score, it is known to control blood sugar levels by slowing down the digestion of sugar from the fruit and preventing high spikes.

Insulin resistance in the body is a necessary part of preventing the accumulation of cholesterol in the cell membranes. This finally lowers the risk of diabetes, which, again, is responsible for weight gain.

6) Improves Heart Health

The red pulp helps with a healthy heart (Image via Unsplash/Robina Weermeijer)

The presence of Betalains makes the pulp red in color, which reduces bad cholesterol. Also, all the little seeds present inside are rich in Omega-3 and Omega-9 fatty acids, which are known to prevent cardiovascular diseases. The presence of vitamin C, a rich antioxidant, prevents life-threatening diseases, including Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, diabetes, and even cancer.

Dragon fruit can be eaten directly by cutting it in half and taking a scoop of the pulp with a spoon. When you are in a weight loss regime, it is better not to consume more than a medium-sized fruit, since the main goal is to eat less than your average calorie intake, and still feel full.

Although dragon fruit saves us from our hunger pangs, people with diabetes should take precautions before its consumption, due to its high fiber content. Excessive consumption can therefore lead to upset stomach and diarrhea.

It can stay fresh for several days when uncut, but once cut, it's better to eat the fruit immediately, since its pulp quickly starts to turn brown otherwise. It's best to be consumed in the morning, like all fruits, but it can also be used as a post-workout snack. Now go, add this juicy option as a dessert to your diet chart, and enjoy all its benefits!