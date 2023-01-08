Dumbbell exercises: 5 Moves to Build Strength and Endurance  

If you're looking to intensify your workout session, consider dumbbell exercises. These exercises offer an incredible full body workout and are great for building massive strength and endurance.

Dumbbells are versatile pieces of equipment that can help you achieve a variety of fitness goals. They're relatively easy to handle and customizable and can easily be utilized to level up any form of workout to strengthen the entire body.

Below, we’ve listed a few of the best dumbbell moves to help you develop full body endurance and strength. To do each exercise, you will need a pair of dumbbells that’s heavy enough for you to handle easily. If you're a beginner, start with light-weight dumbbells before gradually moving on to heavier ones.

Dumbbell exercises to develop muscle strength and endurance

Amp up your strength training routine with the following five dumbbell exercises:

1) Dumbbell Romanian deadlift

Dumbbell exercises are suitable for beginners. (Photo via Pexels/Andres Ayrton)

Romanian deadlifts are one of the most intense dumbbell exercises that target the entire body but particularly strengthen the hamstrings. It's an easy variation of the deadlift exercise and easier for beginners as well.

To do a dumbbell Romanian deadlift:

Start with your feet positioned at hip-width distance and toes facing forward. Hold a dumbbell in each hand at your sides. Slightly bend your knees, and push your hips back as you lower the dumbbells down. Ensure that your back remains flat throughout the move.

Keep a neutral spine posture while lowering the dumbbell and feel a gentle stretch in the hamstrings. Slowly come back up to the starting position, squeezing the hamstrings and glutes on the way up. Repeat the exercise for ten reps and three sets.

2) Dumbbell hang clean and press

The dumbbell hang clean and press is among the most potent dumbbell exercises that help develop muscle strength across major muscles in the body. That includes the quadriceps, glutes, biceps, hamstrings, and core. This exercise also helps boost explosive strength.

To do a dumbbell hang clean and press:

Hold a dumbbell in each hand with your palms facing towards your feet, and take a squat position. With a neutral spine, slowly stand upward while pulling the dumbbells up, and forcefully move the dumbbells towards your shoulders, driving through your legs and hips.

Squat slightly, and bring the dumbbell towards your shoulders using a neutral grip. Explode the weights off your shoulders, and lower them back to the starting position. Repeat the exercise for ten reps and three sets.

3) Half-kneeling woodchop

Dumbbell workouts tone the midsection. (Photo via Pexels/Andres Ayrton)

Half-kneeling woodchops is one of the most robust dumbbell exercises that strengthen the core muscles, particularly the obliques, and also improve imbalance between both sides of the body.

To do a half-kneeling woodchop:

Take a kneeling position with your knees at hip-width distance, and hold a dumbbell using both hands, with both arms extended up. Rotate your torso to the right, bringing the dumbbell out towards your left.

Rotate your torso to the left, and bring the dumbbell out to your right thigh while keeping your arms extended and abs engaged. Continue to lift the dumbbell diagonally across the body and above the shoulders, keeping the arms extended. Repeat the exercise for 12 reps and three sets.

4) Dumbbell pistol squat

Dumbbell pistol squats are one of the most challenging dumbbell exercises that target the core and major lower body muscles, including the hamstrings and glutes. If you're a beginner, try this exercise without dumbbells; once you gain strength, move to dumbbells.

To do a dumbbell pistol squat:

Stand with your feet at hip-width distance, and hold a dumbbell with both hands in front of you. Extend your right leg to the front, and slowly squat down on your left leg while bringing the dumbbell straight out.

Return to the standing position, and go for the next rep. Switch sides. Repeat the exercise for 12 reps and 3 sets.

5) Dumbbell swing

Dumbbell exercises target major muscles in the body. (Photo via Pexels/Julia Larson)

Dumbbell swings are the most powerful dumbbell exercises that help strengthen the back, quads, shoulders, hamstrings, and core muscles. This exercise builds massive explosive strength throughout the body and helps achieve defined abs as well.

To do a dumbbell swing:

Stand with your feet at a hip distance, and grab a dumbbell in each hand in front of you with your palms facing each other. Without arching your lower back, slightly bend the knees, and push your butts back as you swing the dumbbells between the legs.

Once the dumbbells get behind you, contract the hamstrings and glutes, and push the hips forward to swing the weight to chest level. Repeat the exercise for ten reps and three sets.

Correct posture and form are important

The aforementioned dumbbell exercises, when done correctly in the right form, are the most convenient and accessible weight moves you can do to build strength and endurance. They're an easy way to kickstart your strength training session that’s sure to tone and build muscles throughout your body.

Poll : 0 votes