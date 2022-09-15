Dwayne Johnson aka 'The Rock' shares a monstrous post-workout cheat meal

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is arguably the biggest movie star in the world. He's one of the most recognized faces, and his movies have grossed billions of dollars. An accomplished wrestler, actor, entrepreneur, sportsperson, and even rapper/musician, The Rock has made waves in every industry he's set foot in.

What sets him apart from his acting peers is his monumental physique. Coming from a background rich in sports and wrestling, Johnson was blessed with incredible genetics. He towers over most of Hollywood's leading men at 6'5". A big guy like him, with infamously exhausting workouts, definitely requires a truckload of food just to maintain his physique.

Johnson's cheat meals have become a thing of legend on social media, where he loves to interact with his followers and share his favorite cheat meals from time to time. It's no secret that he loves to eat, and in this piece, we'll look at one such monstrous meal he shared that no one can seem to stop talking about.

Dwayne Johnson's monstrous post-workout cheat meal

In a recent Instagram post, Johnson shared a clip of him breaking down his cheat meal, which primarily consisted of breakfast foods. Here's the clip:

In the video, he listed out the ingredients for his cheat meal for Sunday:

“Cheat meal king here, coming in on this Sunday. This is my post-workout meal and on Sunday, it also happens to be my cheat day. I’m doing it big. We have a dozen eggs, three whole eggs, and nine egg whites. We have turkey bacon, crispy. These really special cornbread muffins from this local spot here right down in Memphis, Tennessee. My home away from home…

"Plus I have these amazing coconut banana pancakes. Homemade biscuits, these biscuits are sweet Hawaiian biscuits, that’s what they are called. None of this by the way has any chance of survival."

While the meal looks much healthier than some of his other favorites, it still adds a lot of calories to his net daily consumption. Most of it is homemade by Dwayne Johnson's private chef, which allows him to regulate what goes into his food, helping him avoid preservatives and other hidden ingredients he might not be able to escape should he opt for a store-bought alternative.

The meal probably contains a whole day's worth of calories for the ordinary man. However, to maintain his mammoth of a physique, Dwayne Johnson needs to eat clean 90% of the time, giving himself enough time to indulge in his favorite meals when he isn't eating clean.

He is known to have a profound love for pizzas, sushi, burgers, waffles, cookies, and a lot more food and drinks, including his personal brand of tequila.

In Conclusion

Dwayne Johson's diet has been instrumental in determining his success as a bodybuilder, fitness enthusiast, and actor. As such, he tries his best to manage his meals efficiently.

He enjoys treating his body to his favorite foods and doesn't consider it "cheating." This can be a valuable lesson for those at odds with themselves when it comes to rewarding yourself after working hard in the gym. If Dwayne Johnson can treat himself to some pancakes and sushi, so can you!

Edited by Shreya Das