Ear pain after swimming: Some effective ways to get rid of it

If you are a regular swimmer, you might have already experienced ear pain after swimming. Medically termed otitis externa, ear pain that occurs after swimming can either be due to a fungal or bacterial infection. The pain generally occurs in the ear canal, or the area between your middle and outer ear.
And while the condition is common among swimmers, it can even happen to people who don’t swim. Along with severe pain, it can also cause itching, swelling, inflammation, and drainage of fluid from the ears. If left untreated, it may affect hearing and lead to hearing loss.
What causes ear pain after swimming?
There are several things that can cause ear pain immediately after swimming, however, it commonly happens when water gets trapped in the ear canal while swimming.
Other causes may include:
- losing earwax
- injury to the ear
- swimming in lakes or rivers where the water is polluted
- certain chemicals
- using contaminated earbuds or hearing aids
Treatment for ear pain after swimming
Pain or pressure in the ear after swimming can be treated by prescription eardrops and certain home remedies:
Prescription eardrop
Ear pain after swimming is best cured with the use of prescription eardrops and other oral medications. Eardrops can treat ear infections and also speed up your healing process.
Depending on the severity of your condition, your healthcare provider may prescribe you eardrops that might contain steroids, antibiotics, or antifungal properties. To use the eardrop, follow the instructions given on the bottle or seek help from your doctor.
Home remedies
Here are a few simple home remedies you can try for swimmer's ears:
Try garlic oil
If your doctor allows you to try home-based remedies for ear pain after swimming, use garlic oil drops and see how it works for you.
Garlic contains antibacterial properties and its oil can be potentially used to eliminate ear pain after swimming. Use a dropper and apply five drops of garlic oil to your ear. Cover your ear with a cotton ball and lie down with your head tilted to the opposite side. Repeat the remedy at least twice a day until you get relief from painful symptoms.
Use heat therapy
Heat therapy can calm ear pain after swimming and also reduce inflammation. For this remedy, you can use a hot water bottle, a heating wrap, a warm damp, or a heating pad.
Just apply any of these against your infected ear and leave it for a few minutes. Use heat therapy a few times a day until you get relief from your symptoms.
How to prevent a swimmer’s ear?
While the aforementioned remedies are effective, there are several things you can do to prevent this condition in the first place. These may include:
- reducing your exposure to water
- wearing good quality earplugs and a cap while swimming
- drying your ears properly using a dry towel after swimming or bathing
- using cotton balls while washing your hair
- draining water from your ears by pulling your earlobes gently
- avoiding inserting instruments or cotton swabs in the ears
- avoiding using ear candles
You should see a doctor as soon as you notice pain and swelling in your ears as a result of swimming. Always remember that the first step of treatment should always be prescription eardrops and oral antibiotics.
If your doctor thinks it's alright to use home remedies, go ahead and try them. In cases where eardrops or home remedies don’t provide any relief from ear pain after swimming or your symptoms get worse, consult your healthcare provider again to seek out a different treatment approach.
In serious cases of bacterial infection, your doctor might put a wick with antibiotic drops in your ear canal.