Ease abscess tooth pain and inflammation with these 7 home remedies   

Do you have an abscess tooth? Well, the best course of action is to visit the dentist, but if the symptoms are mild and the pain is bearable, then in this case, you can opt for several home remedies.

A tooth abscess is basically a bacterial infection that affects the teeth and gums. It can occur in different areas of the mouth and is usually caused as a result of an injury or an untreated dental cavity. If left untreated, the infection can cause swelling, irritation, and pain that might also spread to your neck or ear.

Luckily, there are several home remedies that can help reduce pain and ease inflammation associated with an abscess tooth. If your symptoms are severe, however, consult a dentist immediately.

Top 7 home remedies for abscess tooth

Here are some of the most successful home remedies for tooth abscess treatment at home:

1. Rinse your mouth with saltwater

Use saltwater rinse. (Image via Pexels/Lisa Fotios)

A saltwater rinse is an effective option to get relief from an abscess tooth. It is an easy way to get temporary relief and ease inflammation.

For this remedy, mix half a teaspoon of salt with one cup of warm water and rinse your mouth with the mixture. Swish the water inside your mouth thoroughly for at least one minute, and then spit the water out.

2. Use clove oil

Use clove oil. (Image via Freepik/azerbaijan_stockers)

Clove oil is a great ingredient when it comes to any kind of oral problem, including an abscess tooth. Clove oil contains eugenol, which is known for its antibacterial and anesthetic properties. Using it for tooth pain and tooth infection can numb the area temporarily and provide instant relief.

To apply this cure, dab a small amount of clove oil on a cotton pad and rub it over the affected area, or place the cotton on your tooth for a few minutes.

3. Rinse your mouth with baking soda

Use baking soda. (Image via Pexels/Kaboompics .com)

Baking soda is also among the most effective home remedies for abscess tooth. It has antibacterial properties that help remove plaque and provide great pain relief.

To use this remedy, mix half a teaspoon of baking soda with equal amounts of water and swish the mixture in your mouth. Spit the water out and repeat.

4. Use a cold compress

Use a cold compress. (Image via Pexels/Engin Akyurt)

The swelling caused by an abscess tooth can be reduced with a cold compress. Using a cold compress can provide great pain relief and reduce swelling in your mouth and ear.

To use this remedy, you can either use a commercial ice pack or make your own at home. Just take a few pieces of ice and wrap them in a towel or any other clean cotton cloth. Now place the cold pack on the affected area and compress for at least 15 minutes.

5. Use garlic

Use garlic paste. (Image via Pexels/Cats Coming)

Garlic contains essential therapeutic properties that are known for their pain-relieving effects. Moreover, it also contains antibacterial properties that can help ease infections and prevent them from coming back. Allicin in garlic contains some powerful effects that can fight bacteria and help get rid of any kind of tooth infection.

To use this remedy, take a few garlic cloves and crush them properly to make a paste. Rub the paste on the affected area for a few minutes, and then rinse your mouth thoroughly. Do it a few times.

6. Use oregano essential oil

Use oregano essential oil. (Image via Pexels/Karolina Grabowska)

Essential oils such as oregano oil contain antimicrobial, antioxidant, and anti-inflammatory properties that can help reduce pain and swelling and also prevent infection that may lead to abscess tooth in the future.

To ease the pain, mix a few drops of oregano essential oil with any carrier oil and apply the mixture to the affected tooth using a cotton ball. Hold the ball on the affected area for a few minutes and then leave it as is. Rinse after a few minutes.

7. Use fenugreek tea

Use fenugreek tea. (Image via Freepik/jcomp)

Fenugreek tea may also be used to get relief from the pain and swelling associated with abscess tooth. It has antioxidant and antibacterial properties that can help heal infections and ease inflammation.

To use this remedy, heat one cup of water and add a teaspoon of ground fenugreek. Stir the mixture and let it sit for a few minutes. Now use a cotton ball and apply a small amount to the affected tooth. Repeat a few times.

Try the aforementioned home remedies for abscess tooth a few times a day and see how they work for you. If the pain and swelling are severe, however, seek medical attention immediately, as the infection can spread if not treated correctly at the right time.