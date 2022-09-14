5 Easy Exercises for Women to Get Thigh Gap

Achieving a thigh gap has been one of the recent trends that has taken fitness enthusiasts by storm. This has blown up in recent times with the increasing relevance of social media.

While thigh gaps may look good for physical esthetics and can boost self-confidence for some, they do not hold any negative impact on an individual’s health unless the fat that is accumulated in the body is harmful. The excess and harmful fat in the body needs to be reduced by taking appropriate actions as they may cause chronic negative impact on the body.

Exercises for thigh gaps will provide a plethora of benefits such as strengthening and stretching the leg muscles, opening up of the hip muscles, burning a decent amount of calories, releasing tightness from the muscles, giving the body a toned look, and more.

We have curated a list of five easy and effective exercises that women can include into their workout routine to get a thigh gap.

5 Easy and Effective Exercises to Get Thigh Gap

1. Butterfly Stretches

Butterfly stretches are one of the simplest and most effective exercises that women can do to get a thigh gap. This exercise will completely stretch and tone your thigh muscles along with opening your lower body to complete other advanced exercises.

Here's how you can do it:

Start off by assuming the sitting position on the ground with the soles of your feet together and your knees bent at your sides.

Keep your back upright throughout the movement and position your arms at the side.

Next, try to stretch your legs by lowering them towards the floor.

Hold and release after a few moments.

2. Scissor Kicks

Scissor kicks are among the most efficient exercises that women can incorporate into their workout routine to get a thigh gap. This exercise will also help in strengthening and stretching the leg muscles along with burning a decent amount of calories in the body.

Here's how you can do it:

Start off by lying flat on the ground with your back upright and arms on the side of your body with your gaze towards the ceiling.

Raise your legs off the ground to approximately at an angle of forty-five degrees.

Next, with an engaged core, bring your right leg over your left leg in a side-to-side motion while keeping your legs straight throughout the exercise.

Keep repeating the scissoring movement of the exercise with alternate sides.

3. Plank Jacks

This exercise tends to be an amalgamation of the high plank and jumping jack which is fantastic for toning your thighs. Plank jacks will help you get a thigh gap by effectively targeting your leg muscles as well as building your core strength.

Here's how you can do it:

Start off by assuming a high plank position on the ground.

Your palms should be straight underneath your shoulders, legs extended, and body creating a straight line.

With an engaged core and straight body, start with the jumping jacks movements of your legs by throwing them sideward and bringing them back to the initial position.

Repeat.

4. Curtsy Lunges

This is also one of the simplest exercises that you can do to get a thigh gap. Regularly doing this exercise will efficiently tone your thigh muscles.

Here's how you can do it:

Start off in a standing position with your feet apart at shoulder distance and hands in the front at shoulder height.

Perform a lunge by bending down at one knee while extending the other leg to the side.

Alternate sides and repeat.

5. Stability Ball Squeeze

Stability ball squeeze is one of the most underrated yet effective exercises that women can incorporate into their workout routine for thigh gaps. This exercise will especially target the inner thighs that can often get neglected.

Here's how you can do it:

Start off by lying on the ground with your upright back and legs raised off the ground with your knees bent at a ninety degree angle.

Hold the stability ball in between your thighs while keeping your arms on their respective sides.

Next, squeeze your thighs towards one another as much as possible.

Do this for a few minutes.

Repeat.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned exercises are some of the best exercises that women can incorporate into their workout routine to get a thigh gap. Regularly doing these exercises will also provide numerous advantages such as offering a toned look, strengthening legs, stretching of the lower body, opening up of the hip muscles, building stability of the body, enhancing functional movement, and improving sports performance.

These exercises to get a thigh gap does not involve any complicated movement and can therefore be easily done by beginners. For faster results, you can couple these toning exercises with cardio moves to burn a high number of calories along with following a nutritious diet.

