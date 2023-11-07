Easy ways to get rid of the excess skin after pregnancy

While some women are content with their postpartum bodies, others may seek methods to tighten the excess skin after pregnancy because it may prove aggravating. It can make garments fit poorly, and if there's too much of it, it can irritate your skin or cause illness as well.

It is normal for the skin surrounding the tummy to loosen and sag after pregnancy. The skin extends during pregnancy to accommodate the developing baby in the uterus.

However, it normally returns to its original size due to uterine contractions caused by hormonal swings.

Many factors, like a woman's weight, age, and genetics, might influence how quickly her skin goes back to normal after delivering a child. While loose skin isn't dangerous, some women dislike it.

Ways to tighten excessive skin after pregnancy

The skin on your tummy stretches until it feels like it might rupture, like a balloon slowly inflating. However, just as a balloon that has deflated never fully keeps its pre-stretched shape, the postpartum tummy may not revert to its pre-pregnancy contour.

But there's no need to despair. There are numerous things you can do to expedite the process and fix your loose tummy skin.

1) Stay hydrated

Water helps to keep the skin moisturised, which improves suppleness and prevents sagging.

The goal of tightening loose skin after pregnancy is to promote and preserve suppleness.

That elasticity is heavily reliant on staying hydrated. And the simplest way to stay properly hydrated is to consume at least eight glasses of water per day.

2) Maintaining a healthy diet

One of the best ways to keep your loose skin supple is to eat a well-balanced diet rich in the nutrients it requires.

For optimal skin health, consume a range of foods high in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.

3) Strength train throughout your pregnancy.

Situps and pushups are popular gut-busting exercises, but strength training routines like yoga, Pilates, and barre classes feature techniques like planks that require you to strengthen your core, hip, and glute muscles for a prolonged period of time. This enhances muscle tone, allowing you to tighten and lengthen.

4) Contouring your body

Many women are bothered by the excessive skin after pregnancy that persists since it impairs their entire body appearance.

Fat freezing as well as body contouring are used to shape and contour your physique. Excess skin after pregnancy around the stomach, hips, and upper thighs can be a concern, and tightening these regions may become easier by rearranging fat cells beneath the skin.

Shockwave therapy reduces fat volume, enabling your body to restore a slimmer appearance.

5) Properly breathing

Optimise your breathing rate before beginning any fitness plan or activity. Inhale deeply through your nose and allow the air to fill your lungs. To empty the lungs, exhale slowly via the mouth. The belly's expansion and contraction caused by breathing may also help to tighten the loose excess skin after pregnancy.

6) Laser skin resurfacing

Non-surgical laser skin resurfacing employs laser light that can reach the skin and promote collagen formation. This therapy may also aid in the reduction of wrinkles, fine lines, and other skin flaws. Most patients require repeated sessions to get optimal results from laser skin resurfacing.

Pregnancy alters your body in a variety of ways. The skin on your tummy needs to expand as it grows. Many women experience loose skin on their stomachs after giving birth.

If you're self-conscious about the excess skin after pregnancy, certain at-home cures may help tighten it up again. You can also choose an optional procedure to remove the excess skin, considering how much is left over.