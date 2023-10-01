"Eating a kiwi like an apple": Jenna Ortega eats kiwi with skin, fans left confused

Jenna Ortega, famous for her role in Wednesday, was trending on Twitter. This time, it was not about the series though. The way she ate kiwi in a video, has left everyone confused. On September 25, Jenna Ortega shared a video in her Instagram stories, where she was eating kiwi with the skin.

An X user, @rocklandtehe shared Jenna's kiwi eating video on X:

Fans took to social media as Jenna bit into the kiwi. One of the fans said:

“Just watched jenna ortega eat a kiwi like an apple and i wish I could go back to when I didn’t know it existed.”

How fans reacted to Jenna Ortega eating kiwi

As soon as the video of Jenna Ortega eating kiwi with skin was uploaded, it became the talk of the town. Some of the fans got confused, while others shared hilarious reactions.

Here are some of the fan reactions:

Is it healthy to eat kiwi with skin?

Kiwi can be eaten with skin. (Image via Unsplash/ Engin Akyurt)

Ever since Jenna Ortega’s way of eating kiwi has gone viral, people have been wondering if it is healthy to do so. Generally, we are accustomed to getting rid of the peel or skin of fruits, including kiwi. But, is it actually beneficial or not?

Kiwi skin is edible and rich in fiber and a number of vitamins. The following are a few potential advantages of eating kiwi with the skin:

Fiber: Dietary fiber, which can improve digestion and control bowel motions, is present in kiwi skin.

Nutrition: Compared to the flesh, the kiwi skin has a higher concentration of specific nutrients such as vitamin C, vitamin E, and folate. The skin can provide you access to these extra nutrients.

Antioxidants: Flavonoids and polyphenols, which are found in kiwi skin, can help shield your cells from oxidative damage.

Texture and flavor: Some people like the kiwi skin’s texture, which can provide quite a tanginess to its sweetness.

Things to keep in mind when eating kiwi skin

Make sure to wash the fruit properly before eating. (Image via Unsplash/ Pranjall Kumar)

However, there are certain things to keep in mind, rather than blindly hoping to copy Jenna Ortega’s eating habits:

Pesticides: If you are worried about pesticide residues, it is best to carefully wash the kiwi or buy organic kiwis, which are less likely to have pesticide residues on the skin.

Allergies: Similar to how some people can be allergic to meat, some people can be allergic to kiwi skin. It is advised to avoid eating the skin if you have any known allergies or unpleasant reactions.

Gastrointestinal sensitivity: The fuzz on kiwi skin may irritate those with sensitive gastrointestinal systems. When eating the skin, some people may feel minor discomfort or irritability in their mouth or throat. Consider peeling the kiwi if you have a sensitive digestive tract to reduce potential pain.

Eating kiwi skin is typically safe for most individuals, despite some potential risks like allergies and pesticide residues. It's always a good idea to seek personalized guidance from a healthcare provider if you have any questions or particular dietary concerns.