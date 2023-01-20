Effective exercises for stubborn back pain

Back pain is a prevalent problem that affects millions of people worldwide and can be caused by a variety of factors such as poor posture, sedentary lifestyle, injury or underlying medical conditions. It can be debilitating and can significantly impact a person's quality of life. The good news is that there are a number of exercises that can help reduce back pain and improve overall health.

Regular exercise can help strengthen the back and core muscles, improve flexibility, and reduce inflammation, which can help alleviate back pain. In this article, we will discuss the top five exercises that can help to reduce back pain and the effects of each exercise.

Types of exercises for back pain and their effects

5. Cat-Cow stretch:

This exercise is a gentle way to warm up the spine and improve mobility. The movement helps to stretch the spine and improves the flexibility of the back muscles. It also helps alleviate tension in the back and can be particularly effective for people with chronic lower back pain. To perform the cat-cow stretch, start on your hands and knees with your wrists under your shoulders and your knees under your hips. As you inhale, arch your back and lift your head and tailbone towards the ceiling. As you exhale, round your back and tuck your chin to your chest. Repeat this movement for several repetitions.

4. The plank:

The plank is an effective exercise for strengthening the core muscles, which can help to reduce back pain. It helps to engage the abdominal, shoulder, and back muscles, strengthening them and improving posture. The plank helps to improve the stability of the spine and protect it from injuries. To perform the plank, start in a push-up position with your arms and elbows under your shoulders and your feet together. Keep your body in a straight line and hold this position for 30 seconds. Gradually increase the duration of the plank as you get stronger.

3. The bridge:

The bridge exercise is a great way to strengthen the lower back and glutes. It helps to engage the muscles of the lower back, hips and glutes, relieving tension in the lower back and providing support to the spine. To perform the bridge, lie on your back with your knees bent and your feet flat on the floor. Slowly lift your hips towards the ceiling, squeezing your glutes as you lift. Hold this position for a few seconds before slowly lowering your hips back to the ground. Repeat this exercise for several repetitions.

2. The bird-dog:

The bird-dog is a great exercise for strengthening the core and lower back. It helps to engage the muscles of the core and lower back, improving stability and balance. It also helps improve coordination and can reduce the risk of back injury. To perform the bird-dog, start on your hands and knees with your wrists under your shoulders and your knees under your hips. As you exhale, lift your right arm and left leg off the ground, keeping your core engaged. Hold this position for a few seconds before returning to the starting position. Repeat this exercise on the other side.

1.The Superman:

The Superman exercise is a great way to strengthen your lower back and glutes. It helps engage the muscles of the lower back and glutes, improving stability and balance. It also helps improve coordination and can reduce the risk of back injury. To perform the Superman, lie face down on the floor with your arms and legs extended. Slowly lift your arms and legs off the ground, squeezing your lower back and glutes as you lift. Hold this position for a few seconds before lowering your arms and legs back to the ground. Repeat this exercise for several repetitions.

In conclusion, back pain can be debilitating, but regular exercise can help to reduce pain and improve overall health. The exercises discussed in this article, such as the cat-cow stretch, the plank, the bridge, the bird-dog and the Superman are effective for strengthening the core and lower back muscles, which can help to reduce back pain. These exercises can help improve flexibility, stability and balance, which can all help to reduce the risk of back injury.

It is important to consult a doctor or physical therapist before starting any new exercise program, especially if you have an existing medical condition. Remember to start slowly and gradually increase the intensity and duration of your exercises as your strength and flexibility improve. By incorporating these exercises into your routine, you can help alleviate back pain and improve your overall health and well-being.

