From having certain foods to practicing some breathing techniques, there are several hiccup remedies that can help get rid of hiccups quickly.

Hiccups are normal and eventually go away on their own in a few seconds but can be really annoying and interfere with talking and other activities. So, what can be done to stop them?

While there are numerous things people do to get rid of them, not all tricks work. However, there are a few that work well and are also backed by anecdotal evidence.

Read on to learn about the causes of hiccups along with some of the most effective and popular hiccup remedies.

What are the causes of hiccups?

The exact causes of hiccups are unknown, but it's believed that any condition that disturbs the diaphragmatic nerves can cause hiccups. Some of the things that trigger hiccups include:

consuming large meal

eating spicy foods

eating too fast

drinking hot drinks

certain medications

consuming carbonated beverages

drinking alcohol

getting exposed to sudden changes in temperature

Simple and effective hiccup remedies to try

Eating spicy foods can lead to hiccups. (Photo via Pexels/ROMAN ODINTSOV)

Hold your breath

One of the best hiccup remedies is to simply hold your breath for a few seconds. Start by taking a deep breath, and hold it in for a few seconds. Breathe out slowly, and repeat the remedy a few more times.

Hug your knees

Hugging your knees is another way to get rid of hiccups. To do so, simply sit down, and bring your knees towards your chest while leaning forward and hugging them with your hands. Doing that compresses the chest and puts pressure on the diaphragm.

Eat sugar

Eating sugar can stop hiccups. (Photo via Pexels/mali maeder)

One of the best home remedies for hiccups is to eat sugar. Take a teaspoon of sugar, and place it on the back of your tongue. Hold for a few seconds, and swallow. This remedy eases tightness in the diaphragm muscles and helps eliminate hiccups.

Breathe into a bag

Breathing into a bag might also help stop hiccups. Just use a paper bag or any other bag you have and breathe into it a few times.

Pull on your tongue

Pulling on your tongue is also one of the best hiccup remedies you can try. It stimulates the muscles and nerves in the throat and helps prevent hiccups. Just grab the tip of your tongue, and slowly pull it forward a few times. Do not apply too much pressure.

Drink ice water

Sipping on ice water can also help you get rid of hiccups quickly. Drinking ice water stimulates the vagus nerves and helps stop hiccups.

Bite on lemon

Biting on a lemon can help get rid of hiccups. (Photo via Pexels/Karolina Grabowska)

Biting on a piece of lemon is also among the most popular hiccup remedies. The tangy flavor of lemons stimulates the nasopharynx muscles and eases the knots in the diaphragm. That stops hiccups and prevents them from coming back.

Hiccups that occur due to certain lifestyle habits can be easily prevented by making some simple changes to your everyday habits and behaviors. These include consuming smaller amounts of food per serving, avoiding spicy foods, eating slowly, avoiding chewing gum and limiting your intake of alcohol and other carbonated drinks.

You must also practice certain relaxation techniques and breathing exercises to keep your diaphragm muscles functioning well.

When to consult a doctor?

Always remember that the aforementioned hiccup remedies are only for short bursts of hiccups. For chronic hiccups that last for more than 48 hours, it's best to consult a doctor and get medicated treatment, as that may be a sign of an underlying health condition.

Most hiccups go away within a few seconds, but if you're regularly getting hiccups or have hiccups that persist for more than two days, speak to a doctor immediately. That could be a sign of stroke, multiple sclerosis or gastroesophageal reflux (GERD).

Poll : 0 votes